Inside Dawood Ibrahim's Last Known Bhendi Bazaar Hideout, 162-Year-Old Musafirkhana Linked To 1993 Serial Blasts Faces Demolition | Pic | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana located at Pakmodia street, Bhendi Bazaar, for which the BMC issued notice for demolition as it was declared in dilapidated and dangerous condition and following Bombay High Court order of August 31, 2020, has a significant place in Mumbai's underworld history. Its infamously known as last known residence and office of fugitive underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim before fleeing India, and also the location from where the conspiracy behind the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts was allegedly hatched. The property was also in custody of TADA in connection to the Mumbai bomb blast case.

Musafirkhana Was Originally Built In 1864 For Travellers

As per locals, the building built in 1864 was originally a musafirkhana (dharamshala) used by travellers for short term accommodation, and owned by Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana Trust whose chairman and trustee is was Shoeb Zakaria Nooraani. The property was sold by the trust to SBUT for the redevelopment project.

Building Once Housed 36 Shops And Warehouses

The ground floor, of ground plus two floored building, originally had 36 shops and warehouses which were rented to Individuals for operating various businesses. As per an affidavit submitted by one of the first floor a tenant named Dawood Tarbez Shah before the before the Maharashtra State Board of Waqfs, "Overtime, the Musafirkhana Buildings relevance diminished as fewer travelers sought accommodation there. Consequently, the rooms on the first and second floors transitioned to being rented out to individuals for residential purposes by the said Trust."

"The entire second floor of the said Building was occupied by Dawood Ibrahim, as a trespasser, and was in the custody of the TADA Court," it adds.

An old resident of Bhendi Bazaar, who refused to be named said, "Musafirkhana was the place where Dawood conducted his business mainly from and also used as a warehouse. It was the last location where he was seen before fleeing from India in 1986 when Mumbai police came for his search. Another of the Ibrahim family's residence- an entire building still continues to be there in Bhendi Bazaar right behind the Musafirkhana."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/