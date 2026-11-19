BMC Demolition Of Dawood Ibrahim's Former Bhendi Bazaar Residence Fails To Begin Amid Objections Over Century-Old Prayer Hall | Pics | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Despite issuing the demolition notice to Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana, a two storeyed building at Pakmodia Street in Bhendi Bazaar, the last known residence of fugitive underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim before fleeing India, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) did not undertake any action on Wednesday.

Building Falls Under SBUT's Bhendi Bazaar Cluster Redevelopment Project

The property falls under the Bhendi Bazaar cluster redevelopment project undertaken by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), and certain portion of building also falls within the proposed road alignment. However, the ground floor of Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana houses a masjid (prayer hall), which has posed as challenge for the corporation to conduct demolition action. The two floors of the building are already vacated but the ground floor hall continues to be used for offering prayers.

BMC Issues Demolition Notice For November 18 And 19

As per the notice dated November 16 and pasted on November 17, demolition action was planned on November 18 and 19 under police protection. The notice has been issued as the building is declared dilapidated structure (C1 category) and following Bombay High Court order of August 31, 2020. The notice also mentiones asks the Ground Floor Prayer Hall occupant of Haji Ismail Habib Musafirkhana Trust to vacate the said Prayer Hall Premises and relocate to the alternative premises allotted in An Nasr Tower (Sector 04) of SBUT Project or make own arrangement on rental basis as offered by the M/s. SBUT since the demolition action was planned.

However, the BMC's notice was faced by strong objections from the locals calling shifting of the century old Masjid carries religous and sentimental value. They also alleged the BMC for issuing demolition notice after being pressurised by SBUT despite a pending matter in the Supreme Court, ongoing matter in Maharashtra Wakf Tribunal and not giving at least seven days prior intimation.

BMC Yet To Clarify Whether Demolition Has Been Postponed

Officials from the BMC said the demolition action was planned on Wednesday and Thursday, however, did the confirm if it has been postponed. An official from JJ Marg police station told FPJ that police protection has been asked for the planned action, but civic official did not confirm for Wednesday.

Local MLA Amin Patel, who reached the spot early morning on Wednesday said, "The BMC has not officially postponed the action but as far as I know demolition will not take place considering the stay orders from the Supreme Court and Wakf Tribunal. I am being told that the BMC law department is looking into the matter." The MLA added that the occupants of the Masjid (prayer hall) are demanding permanent location after the redevelopment of the building at the same spot and not any alternate accommodation.

Despite repeated attempts assistant commissioner of C ward, Sunil Mane under whose jurisdiction the building falls, could not be reached for a comment.

The SBUT in its statement on Wednesday said, "According to the information we have received from the authorities, BMC has classified the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana building at Pakmodia Street and Cooper Street, Bhendi Bazar, as a C-1 category structure that is dilapidated and dangerous, and has scheduled its demolition for 18 and 19 November 2026. BMC’s recent inspection records says that it poses a serious threat to the safety of people in the ground floor prayer hall and to passers-by. BMC is acting on its notice under Section 354 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, and on the Bombay High Court’s order of 31 August 2020, which directed BMC and MHADA to act on their demolition and eviction orders. SBUT is cooperating with the authorities. The trust has offered the occupants of the prayer hall a choice between a temporary prayer hall in An Nasr Tower (Sector 04) or rental compensation to arrange their own premises."

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