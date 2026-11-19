Shiv Sena Shinde Faction And BJP Offices Demolished During Anti-Encroachment Drive In Antop Hill; NCP Office Spared Due To Court Stay |

Mumbai: Several encroached structures, including party offices of Shiv Sena (Shinde) and BJP located on the road in Antop Hill near CGS colony, MHADA complex was demolished by the authorities on Wednesday. However, NCP (Ajit Pawar) office was spared as it had obtained a court stay order.

Demolition Of Political Party Offices Triggers Protests In Antop Hill

The demolition action triggering protests by party workers and chaos in the area. Heavy police deployment was seen at the site as a JCB machine pulled down the structures, while police personnel attempted to manage the agitated workers and maintain law and order.

Shiv Sena (Shinde) worker Siddhart Dhage said, "Our party office is situated here from the last 15 to 20 years. We are not doing any illegal work here. They even removed the bust of Shivaji Maharaj. If these structures are teamed as encroachments, why did they space NCP's office."

While NCP's south central Mumbai's district president Arif Sayyed said, "There is no bias in action. We have sought a court stay against any demolition that is why our office is spared. The Shiv Sena and BJP offices did not have any protection from the court."

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