Maharashtra District Court Employees Call Off Strike After Bombay HC Intervention; Pay Parity Demands To Be Considered On November 26 | Pics | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The employees of district courts across Maharashtra on Wednesday decided to call off the strike after intervention of the Bombay high court and assurance given by the four high court judges of favourable resolution of their issue which is to be held on November 26.

District Courts Witness Disruption On Second Day Of Strike

Wednesday was the second day of the strike and the court rooms and corridors were all deserted. The judges sat on their dais with no court files and records. Some of the judges still decided to carry on trial by noting evidence on paper on their own or on their system.

By the afternoon the unions - Maharashtra State Judicial Employees Federation, Group C and Group D ; Maharashtra State Bailiff Employees Federation and Maharashtra State Stenographers Association had a meeting with the Administrative Committee comprising Justice A.S. Gadkari, Justice G.S. Kulkarni, Justice B.P. Colabawalla and Justice Suman Shyam.

High Court Judges Assure Sympathetic Consideration Of Employees' Demands

During the meeting judges requested the associations to temporarily suspend the strike and resume to their respective court duties. They assured their demands of the employees would be considered sympathetically and positively. Considering the assurance given, the unions decided to suspend the strike by the evening and would resume to their work from Thursday.

The employees have been protesting since September 16, alleging that despite repeated representations, the state government has failed to act on their demand for pay parity with Bombay High Court employees, who have been receiving revised pay scales since 2006. It is claimed that the Bombay High Court had forwarded a proposal seeking revised pay scales for subordinate court employees to the state government on January 31, 2025. However, no decision has been taken in the last 21 months.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/