Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Antop Hill Pensioner Loses ₹9.35 Lakh After Downloading Fake 'Life Certificate Update' App From Facebook Advertisement | Representational Image

Mumbai: Exploiting the annual life certificate submission process required for pensioners to continue receiving their pension, cyber fraudsters allegedly cheated a 64-year-old retired man from Antop Hill of Rs9.35 lakh by tricking him into downloading a malicious mobile application titled ‘LIFE CERTIFICATE UPDATE’.

Fraudsters Lure Pensioner Through Facebook Advertisement And WhatsApp

The fraudsters allegedly lured the senior citizen through a pension-related advertisement on Facebook and later contacted him over WhatsApp, posing as people who could assist him with the life certificate update process. By inducing him to install a malicious APK file and follow their instructions, the accused gained access to his mobile screen and allegedly siphoned off money from his bank account.

According to the FIR, the victim resides with his family at CGS Colony in Antop Hill. The incident took place on November 8 at around 1.15 pm, when he came across a bank advertisement on Facebook carrying information related to pension services. After clicking on the link provided in the advertisement, he downloaded an application named ‘LIFE CERTIFICATE UPDATE’ and was prompted to enter his pension-related details.

Fake Life Certificate App Asks For ATM Card Details And PIN

The application subsequently sought his ATM card details, including his PIN. Shortly afterwards, the victim received a WhatsApp message from an unknown mobile number containing an APK file bearing the same name. The sender also called him over WhatsApp and instructed him to download the file.

After installing the APK, the victim started receiving OTPs on his mobile phone. The caller then instructed him to type certain numbers on his device. Unaware that he was being targeted by cybercriminals, the victim followed the instructions, allegedly allowing the fraudsters to access his mobile screen remotely.

Soon afterwards, multiple unauthorised transactions were carried out, resulting in Rs9.35 lakh being debited from his bank account.

Realising that he had been cheated, the victim contacted the national cybercrime helpline 1930 on November 11 and subsequently approached the Antop Hill police station to lodge a formal complaint.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. Investigators are examining the mobile numbers used by the accused, transaction records and beneficiary bank account details to trace the fraudsters and establish the money trail.

Police have urged pensioners to avoid downloading APK files received from unknown sources and never share their ATM PINs, OTPs or banking details with strangers.

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