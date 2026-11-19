Maharashtra Maritime Board Grants Final One-Year Extension To Delayed Port Projects; Nitesh Rane Warns Of Automatic Cancellation After Deadline |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has decided to grant a final one-year extension to long-delayed port projects, making it clear that projects failing to meet the revised deadline will be automatically cancelled. No further extension proposals will be entertained, Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane said on Wednesday.

Nitesh Rane Chairs 89th Maharashtra Maritime Board Meeting

The decision was taken at the 89th meeting of the MMB Board of Directors, chaired by Rane at the board's office. He said repeated extensions had delayed several projects and that developers must now complete the work within the stipulated period.

Some projects awarded to companies in 2018 were originally scheduled for completion by 2020. However, they have received three to four extensions due to the Covid-19 pandemic and delays in obtaining environmental clearances. MMB Chief Executive Officer Pradeep P. informed the meeting that although the projects had secured environmental clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), permissions related to mangroves from the High Court were still pending.

Environmental Clearances Cannot Justify Indefinite Delays, Says Rane

Rane, however, said environmental clearance procedures could not be used as a reason to keep projects pending indefinitely. Prolonged delays affect project costs, financial viability and public utility, making it necessary to impose a definite limit on extensions, he said.

The minister also stressed the need to expedite procedures for the ambitious Mumbai Water Metro project to ensure its timely completion.

Dighi Fish Landing Centre And Revdanda Ro-Ro Jetty Proposals Reviewed

The meeting reviewed the tender process for a fish landing centre at Dighi and a proposal for constructing a roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) jetty at Revdanda. The board directed officials to submit a comprehensive list of all delayed projects at its next meeting.

The list will include the year of approval, original completion deadline, extensions granted so far, reasons for delay, status of pending clearances and progress of work. Rane said all pending projects would be reviewed together and assessed using uniform criteria rather than taking decisions on a case-by-case basis.

The draft Maharashtra Maritime Policy 2026 was also placed before the board for approval.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Transport and Ports Department Sanjay Sethi, MMB CEO Pradeep P., Finance Department Deputy Secretary S.C. Patil and other officials and board members attended the meeting.

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