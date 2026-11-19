Former Palghar MLA Shrinivas Vanga Joins BJP, Dealing A Major Setback To Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena In Maharashtra |

Palghar: In a significant political development in Palghar district, former MLA Shrinivas Vanga has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), dealing a major setback to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction in the district.



Vanga formally joined the BJP in the presence of Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan during the inauguration ceremony of the MP Sports Festival. Chavan welcomed Vanga into the party.





Vanga’s political shift comes after months of speculation about his possible entry into the BJP. His discontent with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena had become increasingly evident after he was denied a ticket for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. He had publicly expressed his displeasure with the party leadership at the time and had gradually distanced himself from party activities. His absence from organisational programmes and his exclusion from party banners were also seen as signs of his diminishing role within the faction.





Vanga’s entry into the BJP is likely to have implications for the political equations in Palghar district, particularly for the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which now faces the challenge of retaining its organisational strength and political influence in the region.



The development marks another important shift in Palghar’s political landscape, with the BJP gaining a former MLA who has previously represented the Palghar Assembly constituency.