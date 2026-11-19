Mumbai’s Public Spaces Under Pressure: From Nana Nani Park To Hanging Gardens, A Look At Open Spaces Facing Action In The Name Of Development | X/@NatashaPatel

Mumbai: Mumbai’s shrinking open spaces have once again come into focus after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began felling trees at Nana Nani Park in Versova on November 18 to make way for an interchange linked to the Versova-Bhayandar Coastal Road project. The move has triggered protests by residents, environmental activists and public figures, reviving concerns over the loss of the city’s green cover to infrastructure development.

Around 184 trees within the park are slated to be felled, while another 164 are scheduled to be transplanted to Seven Bungalows in Versova and BMC-owned land in Powai. The civic body is also required to plant 20,330 compensatory saplings on a 15-hectare plot in Panvel.

Developed by local residents in 2001 on a former dumping ground, Nana Nani Park has become an important recreational space for the Andheri-Versova belt. Although the BMC Tree Authority approved the proposed tree removal in May 2026, the commencement of felling has triggered protests.

Girgaum Chowpatty Playground Also Faces Infrastructure Pressure

Earlier this month, Maharashtra Minister and Malabar Hill MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha urged the district administration to reconsider a proposal to construct an electrical substation on a volleyball ground at Girgaum Chowpatty. The facility is linked to the Orange Gate-Marine Drive underground road tunnel project.

Lodha met Mumbai City Additional Collector Bappasaheb Thorat and Resident Officer Shivanand Langdapure, requesting that the Mafatlal Gymkhana playground be retained for public use. According to a Times of India report, he suggested two alternative locations, a railway-owned plot across the road and a site at Girgaum Chowpatty where work on an underground substation had previously begun.

Neville D’Souza Football Ground: Bandra’s Open-Space Battle

The Neville D’Souza Football Ground in Bandra Reclamation became the focus of a public-space controversy in August 2026 after the BMC proposed converting the sports ground into a commercial exhibition-cum-convention centre, following a request from MHADA.

The proposal faced strong opposition from footballers, parents, residents and urban planners, who highlighted the ground’s importance to Mumbai’s grassroots football community. Used by nearly 8,000–10,000 players annually, the FIFA-standard facility has been operational since 2011. The Bombay High Court stayed the proposed conversion on August 20, while the legal dispute over the land’s future remained ongoing.

Hanging Gardens: Reservoir Reconstruction Plan Draws Opposition

In April 2026, the Hanging Gardens controversy brought another iconic green space under scrutiny. The seven-acre terrace garden, developed over the Malabar Hill Reservoir, faced the prospect of losing around 390 trees under a revised reservoir reconstruction plan.

The BMC initially proposed rebuilding the approximately 140-year-old reservoir, which has a capacity of around 150 million litres and is divided into five compartments. The original plan envisaged reconstruction in phases, but the civic body later proposed demolishing and rebuilding the entire reservoir at once. The project cost reportedly increased from around Rs 700 crore to approximately Rs 1,400 crore, while a larger additional tank was planned to maintain water storage during construction.

The proposal to remove around 390 trees in the garden precinct triggered public opposition. Following the outcry, the BMC agreed to re-examine the reservoir’s condition. A later assessment reportedly found that the structure was in sound condition and required minor repairs rather than complete reconstruction.

CSMT, Vikhroli & Powai: Other Green Spaces Under Pressure

Earlier in 2026, the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus drew attention to proposals involving the removal of 128 trees. Environmentalists also urged the civic body to stop a construction firm from clearing trees near Godrej Garden in Vikhroli.

The concerns in Powai date back further. In February 2024, the BMC Tree Authority approved the felling of 40 trees and transplantation of 70 others on a wooded plot. When workers began cutting trees in November 2025, residents and environmental groups, including NatConnect, raised objections and sought intervention. The Union Environment Ministry later ordered a probe into the matter.

The recurring disputes have brought the question of balancing infrastructure expansion with the preservation of Mumbai’s public spaces, playgrounds and green cover back into focus.

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