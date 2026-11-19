A 19-year-old man accused of plotting a mass shooting at an Illinois Hindu temple on the first day of Navratri has been indicted on multiple terrorism charges, police said on Wednesday.

Alexandros Paporakis, a resident of Palatine, was arrested after an individual who received messages from him alerted authorities about his alleged white supremacist views and plans for violence against people of South Asian origin.

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Grand jury indicts suspect on terrorism charges

According to police, a Cook County grand jury indicted Paporakis on six counts of terrorism, two counts of attempted terrorism, two counts of armed violence and nine counts of making terrorist threats. He is also facing weapons-related charges, including possession of a firearm without a serial number. All the charges are felonies.

Investigators detail alleged extremist plans

Investigators said Paporakis had shared a document titled 'Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora Shooter's Manifesto)', which allegedly contained extremist and white supremacist statements and expressed intentions to target South Asians, particularly people of Indian origin, across the US.

Detectives believe he was planning an attack on October 11, coinciding with the first day of Navratri, potentially targeting the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Aurora, located around 40 miles southwest of Palatine.

Court appearance and community concerns

Paporakis remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. His attorney reportedly indicated that he intends to plead not guilty.

The foiled plot had triggered widespread concern among Hindu and South Asian Americans and was condemned by US lawmakers.

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