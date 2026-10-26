FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Lula Wins Brazilian Presidential Poll, Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Today'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Mumbai Police Detain Comedian Masoom Rajwani & Tribal Students During Unauthorised Protests At Chaityabhoomi & Shivaji Park

Mumbai Police detained stand-up comedian Masoom Rajwani and others during a candlelight vigil at Chaityabhoomi for IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who died by suicide last month. (Read more...)

2. Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy Collides With Ambulance On UP Expressway En Route To Court; LoP Safe As Congress Workers, Security Personnel Injured

Five vehicles in Rahul Gandhi's convoy collided with an ambulance on Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal Expressway on Monday. Gandhi was unharmed, but Congress workers and security personnel were among those injured. (Read more...)

BIG BREAKING 🚨Vehicles in the convoy of Leader of Opposition #Rahul Gandhi ji, who had left Sultanpur Court from Lucknow, collided with each other on the #Purvanchal Expressway.In this powerful collision, some Congress workers have also been injured. #Rahul Gandhi ji is completely safe.#Rahul Gandhi ji was going to Sultanpur for the hearing of an old case where he had to reach the #MP/MLA court. — SUDHIR (@SUDHIRb9661) October 26, 2026

3. Jhansi Bank Manager’s Wife Dies After Collapsing Outside Hotel Room Four Months After Marriage; Father Alleges Murder - Video Viral

A 27-year-old woman, Muskan, died after collapsing near a hotel doorway in Jhansi on Sunday, four months after her marriage. (Read more...)

4. Flavio Bolsonaro Rejects Lula’s Election Victory, Demands Annulment Of Brazil Presidential Poll Results Over Voting Extension | Video

Flavio Bolsonaro refused to concede defeat to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who won by nearly 4.4 million votes. Bolsonaro called for the election results to be annulled, questioning an extension of voting hours ordered by a Supreme Court justice despite both candidates requesting it. (Read more...)

5. Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Today, Here's How To Check If You Have Received Shares Online

Jio Platforms IPO allotment is expected on October 26 after 22.19 times subscription. Investors can check their share allotment online ahead of the October 28 stock market listing. (Read more...)

Jio |

6. Mumbai Airport Theft: Bandra Woman Alleges Valuables Worth ₹2.25 Lakh Stolen From Missing Emirates Luggage, Sahar Police Register Case

A Bandra woman alleged that valuables worth ₹2.25 lakh, including clothes, perfumes, footwear and cruise-trip medals, went missing from her checked-in luggage at Mumbai airport after a Madrid-Dubai-Mumbai journey. (Read more...)

7. Ishan Kishan Injury Update: World No.1 Ruled Out Of IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I In Wellington

Star India batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I in Wellington on Tuesday. (Read more...)

8. Elon Musk Says Debt Markets Have Shut Out AI 'Neoclouds' As SpaceX Locks In $40 Billion For Chips

Elon Musk said SpaceX has closed $40 billion in debt financing to buy AI chips, with GPUs due in the first and second quarters of 2027. (Read more...)

Elon Musk Pledges SpaceX Share To Every Child In America Next Year | X/@OwenGregorian

9. Beparwah FIRST Look: Ahaan Panday Appears Injured With Gun, Sharvari Holds Guitar; Film Set For 2027 Release

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film marks the actors' first collaboration and will release on March 26, 2027. The makers revealed the film's title and first-look poster on Monday. (Read more..)

10. Munnar’s Meesapulimala Peak Opens To Tourists From October 26 As Neelakurinji Blooms; What You Need To Know

Meesapulimala has opened to tourists following the rare blooming of Neelakurinji flowers. This event is unusual because Neelakurinji typically does not bloom at such high altitudes. (Read more...)