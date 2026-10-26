Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Today, Here's How To Check If You Have Received Shares Online

Jio Platforms IPO allotment is expected on October 26. |

Mumbai: Investors who applied for the Jio Platforms Initial Public Offering (IPO) are eagerly awaiting the share allotment. The Rs 30,213 crore public issue received an overwhelming response from investors, attracting bids worth nearly Rs 7.4 lakh crore.

The IPO was subscribed 22.19 times, reflecting strong investor interest. The subscription window closed on October 23, and the share allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, October 26.

Investors can check their allotment status online from home.

How To Check Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Status?

Investors can check whether they have received Jio Platforms shares through the official website of KFin Technologies, the IPO registrar.

The allotment details can also be checked through the websites of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Steps To Check Allotment On KFin Technologies

- Visit the official KFin Technologies IPO allotment website.

- Select 'Jio Platforms Limited' from the company list.

- Choose PAN number or application number as the search option.

- Enter the required details carefully.

- Submit the information to view your IPO allotment status.

The status will indicate whether shares have been allotted against the application.

Jio Platforms IPO Price Band And Valuation

Jio Platforms fixed its IPO price band between Rs 1,065 and Rs 1,119 per equity share.

At the upper price band of Rs 1,119, the company's valuation was estimated at approximately Rs 10.3 lakh crore.

This valuation places Jio Platforms among India's most valuable companies, highlighting its significant position in the country's digital services sector.

Jio Platforms IPO Listing On October 28

Jio Platforms shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, October 28.

Successful applicants are expected to receive shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday, October 27.

Investors who do not receive shares can expect refunds or the release of blocked application funds as per the IPO process.

The final allotment status will become available once the registrar completes the allotment process.