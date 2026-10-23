Jio Platforms IPO Creates History, Crosses 1 Crore Applications As Bidding Continues Till 7 PM

Jio Platforms IPO crosses 1 crore applications. |

Mumbai: Jio Platforms' initial public offering (IPO) has crossed the historic milestone of 1 crore applications, becoming the first public issue globally to achieve the feat, according to information shared by the company.

The milestone was reached with five hours remaining before the subscription window closes at 7 PM on Friday, October 23, indicating strong investor participation in one of India's most closely watched public offerings.

Jio IPO Breaks Previous Application Record

The Jio Platforms IPO has reportedly surpassed the previous global record of approximately 97 lakh applications received by Waaree Energies during its public issue.

The achievement places Jio Platforms ahead of several major Indian IPOs that previously attracted exceptionally high retail investor interest.

Bajaj Housing Finance and BCCL were among the earlier record-setting public offerings, reportedly receiving around 90 lakh applications each.

Crossing the 1 crore mark represents a significant milestone for India's primary capital market and highlights the growing scale of participation in public issues.

Investor Participation Reaches New High

The record application count reflects substantial investor interest in Jio Platforms, the digital services business associated with Reliance Industries.

The development also underscores the expanding participation of individual investors in India's equity markets, supported by digital investment platforms and easier access to IPO applications.

However, the number of applications does not directly indicate the subscription multiple, which depends on the shares bid for against those available in the issue.

Carrying Forward Ambani Family's Vision

The milestone has also been linked to the legacy of Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani, who promoted wider public participation in India's equity markets.

Under Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, the group's focus on digital connectivity and technology has expanded its reach across India.

The Jio Platforms IPO represents another chapter in the group's capital market journey, with the record participation reflecting investor enthusiasm for its digital business.

Final Application Count Could Rise Further

With bidding remaining open until 7 PM on Friday, the total number of applications could increase further before the issue closes.

The final figures will establish the overall scale of investor participation and provide a clearer picture of demand across investor categories.

Market participants will also closely monitor the final subscription numbers and subsequent allotment process.