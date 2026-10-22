Jio Platforms IPO Subscription Reaches 3.47 Times On Day 2 As Investor Interest Surges, Retail Quota Fully Booked For ₹30,213 Crore Public Issue

Jio Platforms IPO Subscription Reaches 3.47 Times On Day 2 |

Mumbai: Jio Platforms' ₹30,213 crore initial public offering (IPO) continued to attract strong investor interest on Thursday, with the retail investors' portion getting fully subscribed within two hours of bidding on the second day.

According to data available on the BSE, the public issue recorded an overall subscription of 3.47 times by 11 am, reflecting robust participation across investor categories.

Jio IPO Subscription Status On Day 2

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) continued to lead demand, with their reserved portion subscribed 9.42 times by 11 am. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category recorded 2.34 times subscription, indicating strong interest from high-net-worth investors.

Meanwhile, the portion reserved for Reliance Industries shareholders was subscribed 2.06 times, while the employee quota received 1.61 times subscription. The retail category also reached full subscription during early trading hours on Thursday.

Jio IPO Creates Record On Opening Day

Jio Platforms made a strong debut in the primary market on Wednesday, October 21. The ₹30,213 crore IPO achieved full subscription within just 100 minutes of opening, making it India's fastest-subscribed mega public issue.

By the end of the first day, investors had submitted bids for approximately 62.36 crore shares, representing demand worth nearly ₹69,800 crore. The strong response highlighted significant institutional and investor interest in the Reliance Industries-backed digital services company.

Jio Platforms IPO Closing Date

The Jio Platforms IPO opened for public subscription on October 21 and will remain available for bidding until October 23. Investors can continue submitting applications through eligible brokers and authorised banking platforms during the subscription period.

What Investors Should Watch

Market participants will closely monitor subscription trends across retail, institutional and non-institutional categories during the remaining bidding period.

The final subscription figures will provide a clearer picture of overall investor demand for India's largest public issue.