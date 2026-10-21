Jio IPO Subscribed 2.5 Times On Day 1, Rs 30,213 Crore Mega Issue Sees Strong Institutional Demand

Jio IPO Subscribed 2.5 Times On Day 1 |

Mumbai: Jio Platforms' Rs 30,213 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO), India's largest-ever public issue, witnessed strong investor demand on Wednesday, October 21. The issue was subscribed 2.5 times on the first day of bidding, driven primarily by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

Jio IPO Subscription Status On Day 1

According to BSE data, the Jio IPO received bids for 49.56 crore shares against 19.75 crore shares available as of 3:15 pm. The overall subscription stood at approximately 2.5 times, reflecting significant investor interest in the Reliance Industries-backed telecom and digital services company. The public issue will remain open for subscription until October 23.

Institutional Investors Lead Demand

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) emerged as the biggest contributors, with their reserved portion subscribed 7.46 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category recorded 1.32 times subscription, while retail investors subscribed to 60 per cent of their allocated shares. The Reliance Industries shareholder reservation portion was subscribed 1.16 times, while the employee category was also fully booked.

Jio Raises Rs 8,110 Crore From Anchor Investors

Ahead of the IPO, Jio Platforms raised approximately Rs 8,109.84 crore from 212 anchor investors. Major participants included Singapore's GIC, Norges Bank Investment Management, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Qatar Investment Authority. Domestic investors such as SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, HDFC Mutual Fund and LIC also participated.

Jio IPO Price Band And Issue Size

The Jio Platforms IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share. The offering comprises up to 27 crore fresh equity shares, with the company targeting Rs 30,213 crore at the upper price band.

Jio IPO Allotment And Listing Dates

The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on October 26. Jio Platforms shares are proposed to list on the BSE and NSE on October 28, 2026.

Investors will monitor subscription trends through the closing date.