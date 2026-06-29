BSE To Directly License Market Data Products For International Clients From January 2027

BSE has announced it will directly manage licensing of its market data products for international clients from 2027 | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, June 29: BSE Ltd on Monday said it will directly manage the licensing of its market data products for international clients from January 1, 2027, a function currently handled by Deutsche Börse AG.

International clients will continue to receive BSE market data products from BSE from January 1, 2027, with no interruption in service, the exchange said in a statement.

Transition To Be Smooth

BSE and Deutsche Börse AG are working together to ensure a smooth transition throughout the migration process.

There will be no change for clients based in India, who will continue to access market data products directly from BSE.

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Agreement Since 2013

In October 2013, BSE and Deutsche Börse AG entered into a market data service agreement for licensing BSE market data products to all international clients.

Under this agreement, Deutsche Börse AG was responsible for the sales and marketing of all BSE market data products to customers outside India, while BSE has continued to serve all domestic clients directly.

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