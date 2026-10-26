Munnar’s Meesapulimala Peak Opens To Tourists From October 26 As Neelakurinji Blooms; What You Need To Know

Munnar’s Meesapulimala Peak Opens To Tourists From October 26 As Neelakurinji Blooms | Canva

Meesapulimala is one of Kerala’s popular trekking destinations and Munnar region's highest peaks has started welcoming tourists from Monday, October 26, 2026, amid the blooming of the rare Neelakurinji flowers. The seasonal bloom is expected to draw nature lovers and trekking enthusiasts to the picturesque hill region near Munnar, known for its rolling grasslands, mist-covered mountains and rich biodiversity. Know everything about the bloom and all the details.

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Meesapulimala Reopens To Tourists

Meesapulimala has opened to tourists following the rare blooming of Neelakurinji flowers. This event is unusual because Neelakurinji typically does not bloom at such high altitudes. The site is now accessible for visitors to witness this unique natural phenomenon. It marks a significant moment for the region as the rare floral display occurs. It is managed by the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC).

Located in the Idukki district of Kerala, Meesapulimala is among the highest peaks in the Western Ghats, standing at approximately 2,640 metres above sea level. The destination is popular among adventure seekers for its challenging trekking trails, scenic mountain views and unique ecological landscape.

Neelakurinji Blooms | Canva

What Is Neelakurinji?

Neelakurinji, scientifically known as Strobilanthes kunthiana, is a flowering plant which is native to the Western Ghats of southern India. The plant is famous for its distinctive purplish-blue flowers, which can transform sections of the hills into vibrant natural landscapes when they bloom. The word Neela means blue Kurinji is the local name for the flower. It comes under monocarpic plant that means it grows for years and then blooms an masse just once in its life cycle. Neelakurinji is particularly associated with the hill ranges of Munnar and the surrounding regions of Kerala.

From registration to permit; know everything

Registration and obtaining a permit are strictly compulsory to trek Meesapulimala, Because the peak lied within a highly protected and ecologically sensitive zone. If you are someone, who would want to visit, then you can register yourself at the official website. Even after registering yourself online, you must stop by the official KFDC forest department in Munnar town to collect hard signed copy of your permit before heading to the base camp. A certified forest department guide must accompany every group because no one is allowed to visit the trek independently or local group.

Visitors are encouraged to follow responsible tourism practices, avoid damaging vegetation, refrain from littering and adhere to forest department guidelines.

With Meesapulimala opening to tourists from October 26, the destination is expected to attract attention from travellers seeking to experience Kerala's mountain landscapes and seasonal floral beauty.