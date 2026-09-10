Rare Karvi Bloom Returns To Maharashtra After 8 Years, Here’s Where To Witness The Majestic Flowering?

Rare Karvi Bloom Returns To Maharashtra After 8 Years | Instagram

Nature lovers in Maharashtra have a reason to rejoice as the rare Karvi flower blooms across parts of the Western Ghats after a gap of eight years. Known for its striking purple-blue flowers, Karvi, locally called Karvi or Karvi phool, is famous for its unusual blooming cycle. You might have heard about Kaas Plateau or Kaas Pathar, which is popularly called the Valley of Flowers. It is located in the Satara district of Maharashtra. The Karvi flower blooming cycle is rare because it has a cycle of once every seven to eight years.

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Karvi flower blooms in Maharashtra

Unlike most flowering plants that bloom annually, Karvi (Strobilanthes callosa) typically flowers once every seven to eight years. During its blooming season, entire hillsides can transform into carpets of purple, creating a spectacular sight for visitors and photographers. When it blooms, the Sahyadri hills burst into shades of purple. If you’ve been waiting for a reason to plan a monsoon escape this year, there’s good news: 2026 is one of those rare bloom years. The flower bloom reaches its peak around September and early October.

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Where to watch?

You can watch Karvi blooms right around Mumbai and the Western Ghats, particularly the Sahyadri ranges of Maharashtra. In Mumbai, you can see the flower in Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Popular locations include Kaas Plateau near Satara, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its seasonal wildflowers, along with parts of Mahabaleshwar, Lonavala hills, Matheran and the Bhimashankar region. Several forested and hilly areas across the Sahyadris are the best places to witness Karvi flowering.

Then there is Kaas Plateau, Maharashtra’s famous “Valley of Flowers” near Satara. Located around 1,200 metres in the Sahyadris, Kaas is home to hundreds of seasonal wildflower species, including the rare Karvi shrub.

Shrub blooms after 8 years

The flowering is more than just a visual treat. Karvi plays an important role in the local ecosystem, providing nectar for bees, butterflies and other pollinators. Its mass flowering also contributes to the regeneration of the plant through the seeds produced after flowering. The shrub grows green leaves during seven consecutive monsoons. After the rains end, the stems look dry and dead. In the eighth year, the plant bursts into vibrant purple-blue blossoms.