Beparwah FIRST Look: Ahaan Panday Appears Injured With Gun, Sharvari Holds Guitar; Film Set For 2027 Release

: Saiyaara Star Ahaan Panday's Next With Sharvari Titled Beparwah | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ahaan Panday, who shot to fame with his Bollywood debut in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, is all set to star in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming romantic action drama opposite Sharvari. On Monday, October 26, the makers unveiled the film's first look and announced its title, Beparwah: Fearless in Love.

Ahaan Panday, Sharvari's Film Titled Beparwah

The first-look poster keeps Ahaan and Sharvari's faces hidden, offering a glimpse into their respective characters. Ahaan, dressed in a leather jacket, is seen holding a gun, with blood on his hand and visible injuries on his face. He is seen resting his head against Sharvari, who is holding a guitar, hinting at the film’s blend of romance and action.

In the background, Ahaan can be heard saying, "Beparwah hai ishq, kya karu? Beparwah, beintehaan karu, koi bhi aaye toh... Sab tabah, tabah, tabah karun."

Check out Beparwah first look:

Reacting to the first look, Ahaan's rumoured girlfriend and Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda commented, "The best of the best. Beyond excited!!"

Reportedly, Aaishvary Thackeray will be the primary antagonist after his appearance in Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi.

About Beparwah

The title was unveiled with the film's teaser poster, marking exactly five months until its theatrical release. Beparwah brings Saiyaara sensation Ahaan Panday and Sharvari together on screen for the first time.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Beparwah marks his return to Yash Raj Films, having previously helmed blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, among others, for the banner.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Beparwah is set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 26, 2027.