‘You’re A Gift To The Cosmos’: Ahaan Panday’s Birthday Post For Aneet Padda Has Fans Calling Them ‘BF & GF Coded’ |

It’s Aneet Padda’s birthday, and fans had been eagerly waiting for a birthday post from her rumoured boyfriend, Ahaan Panday. The actor did not disappoint, as he shared a series of pictures and videos featuring his Saiyaara co-star, accompanied by a heartfelt birthday note. Ahaan called Aneet “a gift to the cosmos”, leaving fans gushing over his sweet words.

Ahaan shared several candid pictures and videos of Aneet, including glimpses of her while travelling. Showering love on the birthday girl, he wrote, “Everything you touch turns to stardust.” He further penned, “I hope the universe is always as gentle with you as you are with it, and don’t you ever forget how much light you leave behind.” He concluded the heartfelt note by wishing her a happy birthday.

Ahaan’s affectionate birthday wish soon caught fans’ attention, with many taking to the comments section to speculate about their rumoured relationship. One fan wrote, “This is so cute.” Another commented, “This is so bf & gf coded! Yeah ya’ll are definitely dating.” A third fan, seemingly referring to their on-screen chemistry in Saiyaara, wrote, “Guys it’s over now…you can’t hide it anymore just say it you guys married for real in Saiyaara.”

Are Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Dating?

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda dating rumours began doing the rounds following their on-screen chemistry in Saiyaara and their appearances together at public events. However, Ahaan addressed the speculation in a November 2025 interview with GQ India, clarifying that Aneet is his best friend and not his girlfriend. “The whole internet thinks we’re together, but we’re not,” he said, adding, “Even though she’s not my girlfriend, I’ll never have a bond like I have with Aneet.” More recently, the rumours resurfaced after Aneet attended the baby shower of Ahaan’s sister, Alanna Panday, on October 9, 2026.