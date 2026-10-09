Aneet Padda Joins Rumoured Boyfriend Ahaan Panday’s Family For Alanna's Baby Shower, Inside Video With Ananya Panday Goes Viral

Actress Aneet Padda’s appearance at Alanna Panday’s baby shower has caught the attention of fans amid ongoing rumours about her relationship with Ahaan Panday . A video from the family celebration has now surfaced online, showing the Saiyaara actress participating in a fun game with Ananya Panday.

In the now-viral video, Aneet and Ananya can be seen teaming up for a baby-themed activity with other guests. Participants stood in pairs, holding a sheet between them and attempting to pass a toy to the person on the opposite side. The two actresses also joined in the game.

Aneet and Ananya omg 💗💗💗 https://t.co/gfe0MRRhx6 — Sara 🖤ྀིྀི (@midnightpanda23) October 8, 2026

Aneet’s presence at the celebration has sparked fresh interest because of her rumoured relationship with Ahaan, who is Alanna’s brother. The actors, who made their theatrical lead debuts together in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, have been linked romantically since the film’s release. However, neither has publicly confirmed the dating rumours.

The celebration also featured several stylish looks from the guests. Ananya wore a shimmery pink skirt with a white T-shirt bearing the word ‘Auntie’, while Aneet opted for a white halter-neck top paired with blue jeans. Musafir Cafe fame Vedika chose an all-white ensemble, and Karishma Tanna also embraced the classic white look.

Alanna Panday’s baby shower

Alanna Panday and her husband, Ivor McCray, are expecting their second child. The couple announced the pregnancy on August 8 through an Instagram video featuring their son, River. They captioned the post, "One more to love."

Alanna is the daughter of Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday, who is actor Chunky Panday’s brother. Reacting to the announcement, Deanne expressed her happiness about becoming a grandmother for the second time, writing, "Grand ma for the second time god bless you."