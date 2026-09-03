'Truly Made For Each Other': Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda's Now-Deleted Hilarious Dance Video Breaks The Internet; WATCH

Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda's Now-Deleted Hilarious Dance Video Breaks The Internet; WATCH |

A video of Saiyaara actors Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday is going viral on social media. As per online claims, Aneet had shared a reel featuring herself and Ahaan dancing to the song 'Gali Gali Mein Phirta Hai'. However, the actress reportedly deleted the video shortly after posting it. Fans were quick to record the reel and circulate it across social media, with several users speculating whether it was an accidental upload or an intentional tease.

A user shared the now-deleted video online with the caption, "Aneet Padda posted a reel with Ahaan Panday and deleted it just 2 minutes later. Now everyone’s wondering- accidental post or intentional tease?" Another user described the video as "Dubsmash Ahaan, Reels Aneet", while another joked, "When life gives you lemons, dance like Ahaan and Aneet."

Aneet Padda posted a reel with Ahaan Panday and deleted it just 2 minutes later 👀😭



Now everyone’s wondering — accidental post or intentional tease? 👀🔥



Bollywood really loves keeping the relationship mystery alive! 😭🍿#AneetPadda #AhaanPanday #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/KZBKZcbOEc — BollyHUB (@Samirmaske303) September 3, 2026

Amid the online hate Ahaan has been receiving, one user defended the actors, writing, "Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s haters spent the entire day obsessing over them, while Aneet and Ahaan were busy simply enjoying their lives." Reacting to the duo dancing together, another user called them "Truly made for each other."

Aneet and Ahaan responding to chaos with whatever THIS is 😂 And Aneet posting it just to delete it shortly after makes it even funnier. Absolutely unserious behaviour 😭 pic.twitter.com/3gsosI7mqS — ✨Wandering Star 💫 (@lion7311) September 2, 2026

Ahaan has recently faced trolling after an unverified social media claim alleged that a private Instagram account linked to him was following an OnlyFans model. Screenshots of the account went viral online, sparking speculation among netizens. However, the account's ownership has not been independently confirmed. Seeing Aneet allegedly posted the dance video after the troll made a user say, "Aneet and Ahaan responding to chaos with whatever THIS."

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have become one of Bollywood’s most talked-about rumoured couples since starring together in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara. While Saiyaara marked Ahaan’s Bollywood debut, Aneet had earlier appeared in Salaam Venky and the series Big Girls Don’t Cry. Their crackling chemistry in the romantic drama sparked dating rumours, with fans continuing to speculate about their equation. However, Ahaan has denied the relationship rumours, calling Aneet his “best friend” and saying, “The whole internet thinks we’re together, but we’re not.”

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.