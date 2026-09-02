Saiyaara Actor Ahaan Panday Following OnlyFans Model On Instagram Through Private Account? Reddit Post Goes Viral

Reddit Post About Ahaan Panday Goes Viral | Instagram

Actor Ahaan Panday, who became the heartthrob of Bollywood after the release of Saiyaara, has grabbed everyone's attention because of a viral Reddit post. A Reddit post has claimed that the actor has a private account on Instagram, and it is following an OnlyFans model. Well, there's no confirmation whether the account is owned by Ahaan or if it is a fan or an imposter. However, the account is followed by many celebrities like Sharvari, Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday, and others.

Check out the Reddit post below...

Reddit Users React To Post

Many Reddit users have reacted to the post, and according to them, the account named Ahaan Panday unfollowed the model. A Reddit user commented, "Bro just unfollowed her 😂 which means he keeps lurking on this sub (sic)."

Another netizen wrote, "Some of you guys are truly alag level detectives cuz how do you even find this (sic)." One more Reddit user wrote, "He just unfollowed. Poor guy can't even wank in peace 😂😂. The cost of stardom (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, Ahaan has not yet reacted or shared any statement about the viral Reddit post.

Ahaan Panday Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Ahaan will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's next film, which also stars Sharvari and Aaishvary Thackeray in the lead roles. The untitled film is slated to release on March 26, 2027.

He will also be teaming up with his Saiyaara director Mohit Suri and co-star Aneet Padda for a romantic film. The movie has been officially announced, but it is yet to go on the floors.

Ahaan impressed one and all with his performance in Saiyaara, and also won multiple awards for it. His fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming movies, as everyone is expecting him to be the next big thing in Bollywood.