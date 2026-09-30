Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini Postponed, Won't Clash With Shah Rukh Khan's King? Here's What Vishal Jethwa Has To Say | FPJ EXCLUSIVE |

Actor Vishal Jethwa, who will next be seen alongside Saiyaara star Aneet Padda in Shakti Shalini, has reacted to reports surrounding the film’s release date. The horror-comedy is currently slated to hit theatres on December 24, 2026, which would see it clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited King.

Amid reports of a potential box-office clash, there has been speculation that the makers of Shakti Shalini are considering postponing the film to 2027 to avoid a direct face-off with King. Reacting to the ongoing buzz in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal at FICCI FRAMES 2026, Vishal said, “Maine bhi sune hain rumours.”

The actor, however, neither confirmed nor denied the reports and laughed off the speculation. With no official announcement from the makers so far, Shakti Shalini continues to be scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

Vishal is also undergoing a major physical transformation for his role in the upcoming film. While details about his character have been kept under wraps, his transformation has added to the anticipation surrounding his next project.

Interestingly, Shakti Shalini will not mark Vishal and Aneet’s first collaboration. The two actors previously shared screen space in the 2022 film Salaam Venky, making their reunion one of the interesting aspects of the upcoming project.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Shakti Shalini is part of Maddock Films’ expanding horror-comedy universe and is among its highly anticipated upcoming releases.