‘One Of His Last Films Was With Me’: Aneet Padda Recalls First Meeting With Late Actor Nana Patekar, Says ‘I Barely Spoke’ |

Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda took to social media a day after Nana Patekar’s death to pay a heartfelt tribute to the veteran actor. Remembering the first time she met Nana, Aneet revealed that she barely spoke to him but learnt a great deal simply by observing him. The actress reflected on how his honesty, simplicity and approach to acting left a lasting impression on her.

Aneet Padda On Nana Patekar

Recalling their first meeting, Aneet wrote, “The first time I met Nana Patekar sir, I barely spoke. I think I was just taking it all in.” She added that sitting across from someone so “honest, unfiltered and unapologetically himself” was an experience in itself.

Aneet went on to describe Nana as someone who lived life on his own terms, chose simplicity over the noise of fame and reminded her of what it truly meant to be an actor. She shared that watching him speak, observing him and simply being around him was a lesson she would carry with her forever.

Reflecting on their association, Aneet wrote, “To have met him so early in my journey, and then to work with him, is something I'll always be grateful for.” Looking back on those moments, she said she now realises how precious they were and how much she learnt from the veteran actor just by watching him.

Aneet also opened up about her emotions surrounding Shakti Shalini, which reportedly features her in a double role and is among Nana Patekar’s last films. Expressing how surreal it felt to have worked with him on the project, she wrote, “That one of his last films was with me still leaves me without words. It feels surreal.”

The actress expressed gratitude that their paths crossed, even if only for a short while, and that she got the opportunity to work alongside the legendary actor. Concluding her emotional tribute, Aneet wrote, “I'll carry it for the rest of my life.”

Shakti Shalini is an upcoming horror-comedy starring Aneet Padda, Vishal Jethwa and Nana Patekar. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, the film is part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and revolves around Shakti, an ordinary woman who becomes the protector of Shalini, a vengeful spirit. Originally announced for a Christmas 2026 release, the film has reportedly been postponed to early 2027, with March being considered as a possible release window.