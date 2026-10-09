'I Was Travelling': Hema Malini Regrets Missing Nana Patekar's Last Phone Call A Week Before His Death

Veteran actress Hema Malini revealed that she missed a phone call from Nana Patekar just a week before his death because she was travelling. The actress said she was shocked when she heard about his sudden demise and remembered him as an exceptional actor.

Although Hema and Nana never worked together in a film, the two remained in touch. Recalling their last interaction, Hema told IANS, "He rang a few days back. He spoke to me also. Just about a week back also I had one call, I think. But somehow I missed because I was travelling. So, when I heard today, I was shocked. Our industry, Hindi film and Marathi film industry, lost such a great actor. He himself was an institution for acting."

Hema also took to X to pay tribute to the late actor, remembering his contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema, his acting skills and his work for the underprivileged.

Today we have lost an icon of the film industry. Nana Patekar, who has carved a place for himself with his unique acting talent and was hailed as a complete institution of histrionics is no more. He is known for his tireless work for the Naam Foundation, always devoted to the betterment of farmers and the underprivileged. He has left behind a rich legacy of films in Hindi and Marathi that showcase his great talent in a variety of roles. I loved watching his films and his unique approach to his roles. He too has mentioned that I was his favourite actress in classic cinema. The film industry will surely miss this stawart🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 8, 2026

In her post, she wrote, "Today we have lost an icon of the film industry. Nana Patekar, who has carved a place for himself with his unique acting talent and was hailed as a complete institution of histrionics is no more. He is known for his tireless work for the Naam Foundation, always devoted to the betterment of farmers and the underprivileged."

"He has left behind a rich legacy of films in Hindi and Marathi that showcase his great talent in a variety of roles. I loved watching his films and his unique approach to his roles. He too has mentioned that I was his favourite actress in classic cinema.The film industry will surely miss this stawart."

Through her tribute, Hema highlighted Nana's versatility as an actor and his dedication to social work through the Naam Foundation, which focuses on supporting farmers and underprivileged communities. She also recalled his appreciation for her work in classic cinema.

Nana Patekar’s Last Rites Held With Full State Honours

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was declared dead at 5:20 am.

His last rites were performed with full state honours at his Donje farmhouse in Pune on Thursday. The funeral took place amid chants of "Nana Amar Rahe", meaning ‘Long Live Nana’. According to his associates, the actor had expressed a wish to be cremated at his farmhouse.

His son, Malhar Patekar, lit the funeral pyre. Several film industry personalities, including Jackie Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala and Anil Sharma, attended the last rites, along with political dignitaries. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited the actor's native village to pay his final respects.