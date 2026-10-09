'Tumhari Bahu-Betiyaan Bhi...': Tanushree Dutta Breaks Down, Curses Nana Patekar's Supporters After His Death - VIDEO

Actress Tanushree Dutta reacted to people mourning Nana Patekar following reports of his death, cursing those expressing sympathy for the veteran actor. In a nearly two-hour-long Instagram video, Tanushree said that people defending him should experience similar situations in their own lives.

Tanushree, who accused Nana of sexual harassment during the shooting of the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss, also defended her ‘evil dead’ remark following reports of his death on October 8. She argued that someone's death does not erase the alleged wrongs of their past. Tanushree also broke down in the video.

Tanushree Dutta Curses Nana Patekar’s Supporters

Speaking about the backlash over her reaction, Tanushree said, "Just because somebody died doesn't mean their sins are whitewashed. Emotions ko thoda control karo. Fact dekho, logic dekho. Sab beh rahe hai emotions mein. Mujhe iss topic pe discuss nahi karna tha, tum log hi mujhe force kar rahe ho. Iss insaan ne kitna mujhe pareshaan kiya hai. Kitna bada shaitaan tha (Control your emotions and look at the facts and logic instead of blindly following public sentiment. I didn't want to discuss the matter but felt compelled to respond because of the reactions I received. He was a monster)."

Tanushree then directed a curse at those who continued to express sympathy for the actor. She sarcastically told those who considered Nana a good person to accept her ‘blessing’.

She said, "Tumko lagta hai itna accha aadmi tha toh tathasthu...mera aashirwad lo. Tumhara life mein aise insaan se paala padega. Jis kisi ki bhi sahanubhti hai iss mare hue shaitaan se, mera aashirwad hai tumko... ya toh tum ya tumhari bahu betiyaan, maa ya behen ka aise insaan se paala padega paanch saal ke liye kam se kam."

She continued to criticise those expressing affection and devotion towards him, saying, "Bahot pyaar aa raha hai na? Bahot mohabbat aur bhakti aa rahi hai tumko iss shaitaani aatma par. Mat karo. Kyunki woh jaha jaa raha hai na, woh jagah jaane layak nah ihai kisi aatma ke liye. Main ye bhi prarthna karna chahongi ishwaar se ki kuch logon ko drishti de de ye dekhne ke liye ki uski aatma gayi kaha pe hai."

What Happened Between Tanushree And Nana?

Tanushree accused Nana of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment during the filming of a song for Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. In October 2018, she filed a complaint against the actor and three others over the alleged incident.

Her allegations brought renewed attention to workplace harassment in the Indian entertainment industry and became one of the key developments that brought the #MeToo movement into the national spotlight. Nana had denied the allegations.

Nana Patekar’s Death

Nana Patekar, 75, reportedly died at 5:20 am on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest in Goa. His last rites were performed with full state honours at his Donje farmhouse in Pune later that night.

Several Bollywood personalities and industry colleagues were reportedly unable to attend the funeral as it took place shortly after his mortal remains arrived at the venue. Those present included Jackie Shroff, Tukaram Mundhe, Sham Kaushal and Anees Bazmee.