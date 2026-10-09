'Pareshaan Karke Maar Daala': Tanushree Dutta Claims Sushant Singh Rajput Was 'Harassed' By Bollywood Group After Nana Patekar's Death - VIDEO

Former actress Tanushree Dutta revisited the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a lengthy video, alleging that he was harassed by a group of people in Bollywood. Her remarks came while she was addressing the criticism she received after referring to veteran actor Nana Patekar’s death as ‘evil dead’.

In the nearly two-hour-long video posted on Instagram on Friday (October 9), Tanushree spoke about the backlash she faced over her reaction to Nana’s death and responded to those trolling her. During the video, she also brought up Sushant, who died in 2020, claiming that his experience was similar to what she alleged she had faced in the film industry.

Without directly naming Nana while discussing Sushant, Tanushree alleged that the actor was not troubled by just one individual but by a group of people in Bollywood.

Tanushree's Claims About Sushant Singh Rajput

Speaking about what she described as the consequences of people's actions, Tanushree said, "Har kisi ko apne karmon ka hisaab dena padta hai. Agar koi insaan akela hai toh ye mat socho ki woh akela hai, bhagwan zaroor hai uske sath. Aur jab bhagwan ki lathi chalti hai toh aise hi fast kaam hota hai (Everyone eventually has to answer for their actions. A person who appears to be alone is not necessarily without support, as God is always with them, and that justice can come swiftly when the time is right)."

Referring to Nana's death, Tanushree further said, "Mere liye ye kisi chamatkaar se kam nahi hai, lekin main celebrate nahi kar rahi hoon. Mujhe pata tha ek insaan nahi tha mujhe pareshaan karne ke peeche, inn logon ka group hai Bollywood mein (It felt no less than a miracle to me, although I'm not celebrating it. A group of people in Bollywood, rather than just one person, is responsible for troubling me)."

Bringing up Sushant's death, she alleged, "Sushant Singh ko bhi aise pareshaan kar ke maar daala ye logon ne. Ek insaan ka kaam thodi na tha. Actresses ko pareshaan karna... ye sab bahot purane khiladi hai inn sab chizon mein (Sushant was also harassed by these people and more than one person was involved. People in Bollywood have a long history of troubling actresses)."

Recalling her reaction to the actor's death, she added, "Jab Sushant Singh ka case hua tab mujhe samajh mein aa gaya tha ki ye toh normal nahi hai."

She said that Sushant's case made her realise that something about the situation did not seem normal to her.

Tanushree Dutta Alleges Attempts On Her Life

In the same video, Tanushree also claimed that attempts had been made to kill her. She alleged that a maid had been deliberately placed in her house and that her car's brakes had been tampered with in an attempt to cause her harm.

Tanushree had previously accused Nana Patekar of harassment, allegations that brought her into the spotlight during India's #MeToo movement in 2018.