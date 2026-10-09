'Abuse Doesn't Become Untrue Because Abuser Is Gone': Sandhya Mridul Backs Tanushree Dutta After 'Evil Dead' Remark On Nana Patekar's Demise |

Mumbai: Actor Sandhya Mridul has come out in support of Tanushree Dutta following the latter’s controversial remarks about late actor Nana Patekar after his demise.

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Without taking any names, and backing the survivor’s perspective, Sandhya shared posts on her social media account emphasising that a person’s death does not erase the harm they may have caused and that the experiences of survivors should not be forgotten amid public tributes.

Sandhya speaks about survivors' experiences

In one of her social media posts, Sandhya wrote, “A person's death does not automatically erase the harm they may have caused. Abuse does not become untrue because the abuser is gone, and the experiences of survivors do not become less real in the face of public tributes.”

She further wrote, “It is possible to mourn someone, and it is also important to remember that there may be people carrying pain connected to them. When only praise is allowed and survivors are forgotten, it can feel like their truth disappears all over again.”

Sandhya expresses solidarity with survivors

In another post, she wrote, “A survivor lives with it for as long as they live. I will always stand with the survivor. #metoo.” She also used the hashtag #MeToo, expressing her support for survivors and their experiences.

Tanushree's remarks spark controversy

Sandhya’s posts come amid discussions surrounding Tanushree’s remarks about Nana following his demise on Thursday.

In a video shared on social media, Tanushree referred to the late actor as “Evil Dead”, with her comments drawing criticism from some quarters.

Past allegations against Nana Patekar

The controversy between Tanushree and Nana Patekar dates back to 2008, when the actress accused the veteran actor of sexually harassing her on the sets of the film Horn 'OK' Pleassss, during the #MeToo movement.

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