'Nana Patekar's Death Was Nothing Short Of A Miracle': Tanushree Dutta REACTS To Backlash Over 'Evil Dead' Comment On Veteran Actor—VIDEO

Tanushree Dutta Hits Back At Trolls Over Nana Patekar Remark | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Tanushree Dutta, who sparked India’s #MeToo movement in 2018 with allegations of sexual harassment against Nana Patekar, has strongly reacted to the backlash she faced over her ‘evil dead’ remark following reports of his sudden death on Thursday, October 8. The actress had accused Patekar of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment during the shooting of a song for the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss. Defending her reaction, Tanushree said that his death did not erase the alleged wrongs of his past.

Tanushree Dutta Defends 'Evil Dead' Remark On Nana Patekar

Addressing the criticism, Tanushree said people could have different experiences with the same individual, but nobody could question what she had personally endured. She also questioned the calls for forgiveness, arguing that accountability and repentance were necessary.

"When I say evil is dead, I mean it. For me, that was my reality,” she said, hitting back at social media users and YouTubers whom she accused of criticising her to generate views and likes.

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'Nana Patekar's Death Was Nothing Short Of A Miracle'

"Nana Patekar was a sadistic, sick psychopath, and his death was nothing short of a miracle," she said, adding that she felt her suffering had finally come to an end.

The actress also made further allegations about Patekar's alleged connections and claimed that she had suffered for years because of him. She expressed relief, saying that her faith in Lord Krishna had helped her through the difficult period.

'Struggled, Suffered Everyday Because Of Nana Patekar'

She claimed that she had “struggled and suffered” every day since 2020 because of Patekar, alleging that he was not acting alone and that a group of people was involved in harassing her.

"Aur konsa shareef admi hai yeh, underworld don Manya Surve ka cousin hai yeh. Shaitaan ki dum. Shaitaan mara hai aaj, jisne mera jeena haram kar diya tha, yeh Bollywood mafia ka ek hissa hai jo mara hai," she added.

Tanushree further claimed that her life had become increasingly difficult after the #MeToo movement. Recalling her experiences, she alleged that people had followed and harassed her, and claimed that someone had tampered with her car's brakes in 2024. She also alleged that she had faced threats and attacks since 2020.