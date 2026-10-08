Juhi Chawla Remembers Shooting With Nana Patekar In Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman & Gang: 'I Was A Little Nervous That Day' - FPJ Exclusive

Nana Patekar (L) & Juhi Chawla (R) |

The passing of Nana Patekar has resulted in an outpouring of tributes from the industry. From playing an unforgettable Major in Prahaar (1991) to playfully talking to a Dubai-based don in Ab Tak Chappan (2004) and the mafia in Welcome (2007), which went on to become an all-time meme, it just isn’t possible to compile all his impactful roles in a single paragraph. So, one way to remember him would be to speak to those who had worked closely with him.

Juhi Chawla is one such star who had first worked with him in the beloved Shah Rukh Khan movie Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992). Describing his way of portraying roles as rooted, rustic and sometimes also eccentric, she remembered being in awe of him. Later, she worked with him in Gang (2000) and told us about when she was to shoot a scene with him.

“I was a little nervous that day. The shoot was in a house very near Mehboob Studios in Bandra. Our shift started at 2 pm, while the shoot was supposed to take place at 5 pm. I remember he sat me down and gave me a long talk about how I must approach the scene, and I paid full attention to him, listening to his every word. Also, during those early years, he had invited me for Ganpati to his house. His house was in Dadar, a very simple home. And he had a little Ganpati there. And no big drama. It was nice and traditional.

And remember his mother said, ‘You have to eat before you leave.’ And we all sat on the floor and ate typical Maharashtrian food made by her in thalis. These are the memories I have of him. In these later years, I haven't met him much, but he will be missed. He had started staying in the countryside, he was like a son of the soil and remained like that always in his films and in his own life. Yes, we will miss his presence on screen,” Chawla told us.