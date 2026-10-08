Nana Patekar Death: 'Shame On Tanushree Dutta'; Netizens Slam Actress For Her Alleged 'Evil Dead' Remark About Late Veteran Actor

Nana Patekar Death: Netizens Slam Tanushree Dutta | Instagram

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday at the age of 75. He took his last breath at his house in Goa and died due to cardiac arrest. While many Bollywood celebrities mourned the actor's death, everyone was keen to know how Tanushree Dutta would react. The actress shared a video from an airport and revealed that she is travelling and that she came to know about it through the news. Dutta didn't mention anyone's name but offered condolences to the family, and while describing the person who died, she used the term 'evil dead'.

Netizens Slam Tanushree Dutta's Remarks

The actress didn't take anyone's name, but on social media, people are stating that she reacted to Patekar's demise. Well, Dutta's statement, and especially the term 'evil dead', has not gone down well with netizens, and they are slamming her.

A netizen tweeted, "SHAME ON TANUSHREE DUTTA Using this kind of derogatory language for a Veteran actor who has just left for his heavenly abode, PATHETIC (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "If utter shame has voice or face... This is really a cruel act by Tanushree Dutta here, at the time of someone's demise & that too of a brilliant actor in our #IndianCinema. RIP #NanaPatekar, you will be missed by all the movie buffs. Om Shanti (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "This is Pathetic! Tanushree Dutta reacts to Nana Patekar’s demise, saying she has an important event today and expects media questions, adding that she’s prepared to share her reaction.. #NanaPatekar #TanushreeDutta #Bollywood (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Controversy

Many years ago, actress Tanushree Dutta accused Patekar of harassment on the sets of the film Horn Ok' Pleassss. She stated that the veteran behaved inappropriately and insisted on an intimate dance step she had previously refused. Later, during an interview in 2018, she spoke about the incident again amid the #MeToo movement.