'Evil Dead': Did Tanushree Dutta React To Nana Patekar's Death, Offer Condolences To Family Years After #MeToo Allegations? VIDEO

Actress Tanushree Dutta seemingly reacted to the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar on Thursday (October 8), amid their history linked to the #MeToo movement. Dutta shared a video on her Instagram story in which she spoke about the news and offered condolences to the actor’s family. However, she did not name Nana Patekar anywhere in the video.

Nana Patekar, 74, died at 5:20 am on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest in Goa. Following news of his death, Tanushree took to social media and said she had heard about the development. She also mentioned that she was travelling to Lucknow for a work event and wanted to focus on her professional commitments.

In the video, Tanushree said, "Maine suna hai, I've heard the news. Today is my work day. I'm going to Lucknow for an event and I want to focus on that. What an odd day for all this to happen. I'm doing a very big event in Lucknow and I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do lives, post content and now I'm worried that in the evening all the media is going to be interested in evil dead."

She further said, "So I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. Definitely condolences to the family."

While Tanushree acknowledged the news and expressed condolences, she did not directly mention Nana by name in the video.

Her reaction comes years after she accused the actor of harassment and misbehaviour on the sets of the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleasss. Her allegations in 2018 became one of the developments that brought the #MeToo movement into the spotlight in India.

What Happened Between Tanushree And Nana?

In October 2018, Tanushree filed a complaint against Nana and three others, alleging that she was harassed and misbehaved with during the shooting of a song for Horn Ok Pleasss in 2008.

The allegations sparked discussion across the Indian film industry and social media, with several women subsequently coming forward with their own accounts during the #MeToo movement.

In 2019, the police filed a final report before a magistrate court, stating that its investigation had not found anything incriminating against the accused. The police report described the FIR as false. Tanushree subsequently filed a protest petition, asking the court to reject the B-summary report and order a further investigation into her complaint.

In 2025, a Mumbai court refused to take cognisance of the allegations, observing that the complaint had been filed "beyond the period of limitation" without an explanation for the delay.

The magistrate noted that Tanushree had filed the FIR in 2018 under Sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code over an alleged incident from March 23, 2008. The court observed that both offences carried a limitation period of three years under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).