 Nana Patekar Funeral: Welcome Actor's Last Rites To Be Performed In Pune At His Residence; State Honours Announced
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Nana Patekar Funeral: Welcome Actor's Last Rites To Be Performed In Pune At His Residence; State Honours Announced

Actor Nana Patekar's last rites will take place at his Pune residence at 4 pm on Thursday, with full state honours, Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar announced. Patekar, 75, died in Goa earlier that morning after a reported cardiac arrest. Shelar said the government decided on state honours in recognition of his contributions to Marathi theatre and Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, October 08, 2026, 11:45 AM IST
Nana Patekar Funeral: Welcome Actor's Last Rites To Be Performed In Pune At His Residence; State Honours Announced
Nana Patekar Funeral | Instagram

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away in Goa on Thursday morning due to cardiac arrest. The 75-year-old actor, who has been in the industry for around five decades, was staying in Pune, and his funeral is going to take place in the city. The last rites of Patekar are going to take place at his Pune residence at 4 pm. The Welcome actor will be accorded a state funeral.

Minister of Cultural Affairs of Maharashtra, Ashish Shelar, took to X to announce that the veteran actor will get a state-honoured funeral. He tweeted, "अभिनेते नाना पाटेकर यांचे मराठी नाटकासह मराठी, हिंदी सिनेमातील अतुलनीय योगदान पाहता त्यांचे अंत्यसंस्कार 'शासकीय इतमामात' करण्याचा निर्णय आम्ही केला आहे (Considering the unparalleled contribution of actor Nana Patekar to Marathi plays as well as Marathi and Hindi cinema, we have decided to conduct his last rites with full state honours.)"

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Nana Patekar Death

On Thursday morning, we got the sad news Patekar passed away in Goa due to cardiac arrest. The 75-year-old actor was found unconscious at his residence in Goa and was rushed to Manipal Hospital in Dona Paula. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department of the hospital, told ANI that despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, the actor could not be revived.

Celebrities And Politicians Mourn Nana Patekar's Death

The actor's demise has shocked one and all especially his colleagues and friends in the film industry. Akshay Kumar, Ram Gopal Varma, Prakash Raj, and many other celebrities took to social media to mourn the demise of Patekar.

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Not just actors, even politicians took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted, "Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti (sic)."

We at The Free Press Journal pray that his soul rests in peace.

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