Nana Patekar Funeral: Welcome Actor's Last Rites To Be Performed In Pune At His Residence; State Honours Announced

Nana Patekar Funeral | Instagram

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away in Goa on Thursday morning due to cardiac arrest. The 75-year-old actor, who has been in the industry for around five decades, was staying in Pune, and his funeral is going to take place in the city. The last rites of Patekar are going to take place at his Pune residence at 4 pm. The Welcome actor will be accorded a state funeral.

Minister of Cultural Affairs of Maharashtra, Ashish Shelar, took to X to announce that the veteran actor will get a state-honoured funeral. He tweeted, "अभिनेते नाना पाटेकर यांचे मराठी नाटकासह मराठी, हिंदी सिनेमातील अतुलनीय योगदान पाहता त्यांचे अंत्यसंस्कार 'शासकीय इतमामात' करण्याचा निर्णय आम्ही केला आहे (Considering the unparalleled contribution of actor Nana Patekar to Marathi plays as well as Marathi and Hindi cinema, we have decided to conduct his last rites with full state honours.)"

अभिनेते नाना पाटेकर यांचे मराठी नाटकासह मराठी, हिंदी सिनेमातील अतुलनीय योगदान पाहता त्यांचे अंत्यसंस्कार "शासकीय इतमामात" करण्याचा निर्णय आम्ही केला आहे. — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) October 8, 2026

Nana Patekar Death

On Thursday morning, we got the sad news Patekar passed away in Goa due to cardiac arrest. The 75-year-old actor was found unconscious at his residence in Goa and was rushed to Manipal Hospital in Dona Paula. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department of the hospital, told ANI that despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, the actor could not be revived.

Celebrities And Politicians Mourn Nana Patekar's Death

The actor's demise has shocked one and all especially his colleagues and friends in the film industry. Akshay Kumar, Ram Gopal Varma, Prakash Raj, and many other celebrities took to social media to mourn the demise of Patekar.

Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in. Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2026

Not just actors, even politicians took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted, "Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti (sic)."

We at The Free Press Journal pray that his soul rests in peace.