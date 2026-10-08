Nana Patekar Death: Akshay Kumar, Prakash Raj, Ram Gopal Varma And More Celebrities Mourn Demise Of Welcome Actor

Celebrities Mourn Demise Of Nana Patekar's Death | X (Twitter)

On Thursday morning, we got the sad news that veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 due to cardiac arrest. He worked in the film industry for nearly five decades and starred in around 90 films. His death has shocked his industry colleagues and friends, and many celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Prakash Raj, Ram Gopal Varma, and others took to social media to mourn his demise.

Akshay, who worked with Nana in the Welcome and Housefull 5, tweeted, "Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own. I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say (sic)."

Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own. I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say. 🙏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 8, 2026

Prakash Raj, who directed Nana in the film Tadka, wrote, "Miss you my dear Nana ji .. Will cherish the moments spent..conversations.. arguments.. the food you cooked.. knowledge you shared . thank you for coming into my life’s journey. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 RIP (sic)."

💔💔💔 miss you my dear Nana ji .. Will cherish the moments spent..conversations.. arguments.. the food you cooked.. knowledge you shared . thank you for coming into my life’s journey. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 RIP #NanaPatekar https://t.co/ijbPzxZk6s — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 8, 2026

Ram Gopal Varma and Nana worked together in films like Darna Mana Hai, Bhoot, Ab Tak Chhappan, and The Attacks of 26/11. The filmmaker tweeted, "YES, everybody knows nobody is immortal .. But I still can’t believe this can so suddenly happen to a man , as strong as him .. I hate his heart for failing him and I feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting , NANA PATEKAR (sic)."

YES, everybody knows nobody is immortal .. But I still can’t believe this can so suddenly happen to a man , as strong as him .. I hate his heart for failing him and I feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting , NANA PATEKAR . — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 8, 2026

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, but working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the millions of his well-wishers. Truly, the end of an era. Thank you for your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter and for enriching me as a person. Rest in glory !!!! (sic)."

I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji. An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people’s hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting. There wasn’t a role or a character he couldn’t perform. He aced it all — a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain or be it his poker-faced comedy. He was a hero off screen too, and worked tirelessly through his charity for the good of the people. I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, but working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the millions of his well-wishers. Truly, the end of an era. Thank you for your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter and for enriching me as a person. Rest in glory !!!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 8, 2026

Telugu star Jr NTR also posted on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Nana Patekar sir, one of Indian cinema’s finest actors. There was an unmistakable honesty and intensity in every character he portrayed. His performances never felt like acting, but life unfolding on screen. A remarkable artist whose contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti (sic)."

Deeply saddened by the passing of Nana Patekar sir, one of Indian cinema’s finest actors. There was an unmistakable honesty and intensity in every character he portrayed. His performances never felt like acting, but life unfolding on screen. A remarkable artist whose contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti 🙏 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 8, 2026

Check out the posts of the other celebrities below...

Deeply saddened by the loss of Nana Patekar Ji. An actor par excellence who carved a niche entirely his own. His power-packed performances will be remembered forever, but so will the way he inspired and gave wings to countless aspiring actors to find their own identity. A true legend of Indian cinema. Your legacy will live on sir. Om shanti 🙏🕊️ — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) October 8, 2026

क्या यार नाना, ऐसा भी क्या? Retake का टाइम भी नहीं दिया। https://t.co/JWj8mKRBvm — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 8, 2026

I cannot believe that Nana Patekar jee has passed!.. Woke up by a phone call giving me this News... Speechless. Dearest Nana jee I will remember you with great fondness... Your work has inspired many people including me. God bless your soul... rest in peace. — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) October 8, 2026

The purest heart I’ve ever known in the film industry stopped most unexpectedly this morning. And my heart is broken into a million pieces. My friend, my mentor, my elder brother… The finest actor I ever worked with is gone. My Dearest Nana you will be forever missed. Om Shanti. https://t.co/buHKEVoRh2 — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 8, 2026

We at The Free Press Journal pray that the veteran actor's soul rests in peace.