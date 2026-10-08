Nana Patekar Death: Akshay Kumar, Prakash Raj, Ram Gopal Varma And More Celebrities Mourn Demise Of Welcome Actor

On Thursday morning, we got the sad news that veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 due to cardiac arrest. He worked in the film industry for nearly five decades and starred in around 90 films. His death has shocked his industry colleagues and friends, and many celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Prakash Raj, Ram Gopal Varma, and others took to social media to mourn his demise.
Akshay, who worked with Nana in the Welcome and Housefull 5, tweeted, "Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own. I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say (sic)."
Prakash Raj, who directed Nana in the film Tadka, wrote, "Miss you my dear Nana ji .. Will cherish the moments spent..conversations.. arguments.. the food you cooked.. knowledge you shared . thank you for coming into my life’s journey. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 RIP (sic)."
Ram Gopal Varma and Nana worked together in films like Darna Mana Hai, Bhoot, Ab Tak Chhappan, and The Attacks of 26/11. The filmmaker tweeted, "YES, everybody knows nobody is immortal .. But I still can’t believe this can so suddenly happen to a man , as strong as him .. I hate his heart for failing him and I feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting , NANA PATEKAR (sic)."
Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, but working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the millions of his well-wishers. Truly, the end of an era. Thank you for your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter and for enriching me as a person. Rest in glory !!!! (sic)."
Telugu star Jr NTR also posted on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Nana Patekar sir, one of Indian cinema’s finest actors. There was an unmistakable honesty and intensity in every character he portrayed. His performances never felt like acting, but life unfolding on screen. A remarkable artist whose contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti (sic)."
Check out the posts of the other celebrities below...
We at The Free Press Journal pray that the veteran actor's soul rests in peace.