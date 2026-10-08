Nana Patekar Death: Around 90 Films, Nearly Five Decades Long Career, Three National Awards And More; A Look At Late Veteran Actor's Journey

Nana Patekar Death |

On Thursday morning, we woke up with the sad news that veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 due to cardiac arrest. The actor was found unconscious at his residence in Goa and was rushed to Manipal Hospital in Dona Paula. Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department of the hospital, told ANI that despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, the actor could not be revived.

Nana Patekar's Journey In Cinema

Patekar was undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry. He started his career with a supporting role in the 1978 release Mimagaman, which starred Farooq Sheikh and Smita Patil in the lead roles. He later starred in many Hindi and Marathi films, but he rose to fame with the 1986 release Ankush.

Nana Patekar Popular Films

After Ankush, Patekar starred in many popular movies in the 80s and 90s like Mohre, Parinda, Prahaar: The Final Attack (also directed by him), Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, and others.

In the early 2000s, he started picking up supporting roles, but still left a strong mark with his amazing performances in movies like Shakti: The Power, Bhoot, Bluffmaster, Welcome, Raajneeti, and others.

The late actor was last seen on the big screens in O'Romeo, which was released earlier this year.

Read Also Actor Nana Patekar Dies At 75 After Cardiac Arrest At Goa Residence

Nana Patekar Awards

In his career spanning around five decades, Patekar won three National Awards: two Best Supporting Actor awards for Parinda and Agni Sakshi, and one Best Actor Award for Krantiveer.

When it comes to Filmfare Awards, he had won the Best Supporting Actor award for Parinda, Best Villain awards for Angaar and Apaharan, and Best Actor for Krantiveer. In 2013, he was honoured with the Padma Shri award for his dedication in the field of Films and Arts.

The Indian film industry has surely lost a gem!

We at The Free Press Journal pray that his soul rests in peace.