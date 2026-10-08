Actor Nana Patekar Dies At 75 After Cardiac Arrest At Goa Residence |

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was declared dead at around 5:20 am despite attempts by medical personnel to revive him, according to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Head of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital.

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Patekar Found Unconscious At Home

Patekar was found unconscious at his residence and was given continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for around 45 minutes. However, doctors were unable to revive him. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered in connection with his death and a postmortem examination will be conducted, Dr Salkar told news agency ANI. His son, Malhar Patekar, was reportedly in Pune when the tragedy took place and has left for Goa.

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Nana Patekar's Last Public Appearance Was 3 Days Ago

Nana Patekar was last seen in public four days ago in Goa’s Dona Paula, where he attended and addressed the installation ceremony of Samraat Club International. A video of him speaking at the event has resurfaced on the internet.

Born Vishwanath Patekar, the actor was one of the prominent names in Hindi and Marathi cinema, with a career spanning several decades. He made his Bollywood debut in acting in the 1978 film 'Gaman', starring Farooq Sheikh and Smita Patil in the lead roles.

He was known for films including Parinda, Krantiveer, Khamoshi: The Musical, Shakti: The Power, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Raajneeti, Welcome and the Marathi film Natsamrat.

3 National Film Awards, Padma Shri

Patekar received three National Film Awards during his career and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to the arts. His death comes days after he had remained active in public life and the film industry. He had also been associated with social work, particularly initiatives supporting farmers in Maharashtra.