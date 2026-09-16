Nana Patekar Ditched ₹1.5 Crore Luxury Car, Used Money To Help Farmers' Families, Reveals Writer Ranbir Pushp

File photo of Nana Patekar | Facebook

Actor Nana Patekar has often been known for his outspoken nature and fiery temperament. However, writer Ranbir Pushp recently shared an anecdote that offers a different side of the actor, recalling how Nana chose to help families affected by farmer suicides instead of spending Rs 1.5 crore on a luxury car.

Ranbir, who worked with Nana Patekar on Partho Ghosh's 1996 psychological thriller Agni Sakshi, spoke about the actor's personality and said that people often form opinions about him based on how they perceive his temperament.

In one of his latest interviews, the writer also defended Nana against claims that his temper has caused financial losses to producers. According to Ranbir, the actor's actions away from the sets show a more compassionate side.

Nana Patekar Chose Farmers Over Luxury Car

Ranbir recalled an incident involving Nana after the actor came across news reports about families struggling following farmer suicides. According to the writer, Nana was supposed to purchase a car worth Rs 1.5 crore the following day. However, after seeing the plight of the affected families, he decided to use the money to help them instead.

He reportedly asked an artiste friend to prepare cheques of Rs 15,000 each and distribute them among the families of farmers who had died by suicide.

"He was watching news one day and he saw families grieving after so many farmers committed suicide. The next day he was supposed to buy a Rs 1.5 crore car, but the next day he calls his artiste friend and tell him to make Rs 15,000 cheques and distribute it among the families of all the farmers. The one who wipes the farmers’ tears can’t cause harm to anyone. He formed the NAAM Foundation, which has collected countless funds till today. He lives at a farm himself,” Ranbir told Siddharth Kannan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nana was last seen in the 2026 films O'Romeo and Subedaar. This year, he was also seen in Prakash Jha's show Sankalp. The actor has not announced any of his upcoming projects yet.