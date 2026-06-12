'Uday & Majnu Bhai Jaise Aura...': Did Nana Patekar Take A Dig At Welcome To The Jungle Makers For Excluding Him & Anil Kapoor? Here's The TRUTH

Welcome To The Jungle, the third instalment of the popular Welcome franchise, stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Vindu Dara Singh, and Urvashi Rautela.

On Thursday, June 11, the makers unveiled the trailer at a grand event in Mumbai; however, it received a mixed response from the audience.

Nana Patekar Take Dig At Welcome To The Jungle Makers?

Amid this, a viral screenshot circulating online showed Nana Patekar, who played the iconic role of Uday Shetty in Welcome, allegedly taking a dig at the makers for not including him and Anil Kapoor, who portrayed Majnu Bhai in the third instalment.

In a widely shared Instagram story screenshot on X (formerly Twitter), the text read, "25 actors ko toh le loge, lekin Uday Shetty aur Majnu Bhai jaise aura kaha se laoge?"

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However, the screenshot is unverified and appears to be AI-generated or digitally altered. Nana Patekar has not made any such comment or taken a dig at the makers of Welcome to the Jungle.