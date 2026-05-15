Welcome To The Jungle Teaser X Review: Netizens Give Mixed Response, Call It 'Brain Rot Entertainer Like Tees Maar Khan'; Others Call It 'Cringe'

Welcome To The Jungle Teaser X Review | Photo Via YouTube

Akshay Kumar announced Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) in 2023 on his 56th birthday. Since then, there had been very few updates about the film. Finally, on Friday (May 15), the much-awaited teaser of the comedy entertainer was unveiled. Packed with nostalgia, the teaser promises a laughter- and madness-filled ride, while also confirming that the highly anticipated film is now set to hit theatres on June 26 after a significant delay.

Welcome To The Jungle Teaser

Sharing the teaser, Akshay wrote, "Welcome the madness, welcome the laughter, welcome the crazy chaos, and welcome the wildest chapter of the Welcome universe." Original cast members Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar, who won hearts with their iconic portrayals of Majnu Bhai and Uday Shetty in the 2007 film, will not return for the upcoming instalment.

Welcome To The Jungle Teaser X Review

Soon after the Welcome To The Jungle teaser was shared, netizens gave a mixed response on social media. While several users called it 'cringe,' others compared it to the film Tees Maar Khan, describing it as 'brain rot entertainment.'

An X user wrote, "Welcome to Jungle Teaser out now. Akshay Kumar back in his comedy era once again. Hope this movie won't be like Housefull 5. BTW Teaser look good. #AkshayKumar and Sunil Shetty once again come together. Disha Patani and Jacqueline will play a Eye candy."

Another said, "Skip Welcome to the Jungle. This teaser screams lazy recycled garbage, loud unfunny chaos, cheap production, and pure cringe. Akshay stuck in another forgettable mess. Total waste of time. Avoid."

A third user added, "Looks like #WelcomeToTheJungle is going to be a peak brainrot entertainer like #TeesMaarKhan. A massive opening seems to be on the cards, and if the content clicks well, this could turn into a blockbuster at the box office."

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Welcome To The Jungle Cast

Welcome To The Jungle marks the third instalment in the cult-classic comedy franchise Welcome. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film features a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda, among others.