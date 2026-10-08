Quote Of The Day By Nana Patekar: Remembering The Veteran Actor Through His Life Lessons

Indian cinema has lost one of its most distinctive voices. Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at 75 on Thursday, October 8, after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was declared dead at 5:20 am after doctors attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes, according to Dr Shekhar Salkar of Manipal Hospital.

Known for his intense performances and straightforward personality, Patekar often spoke candidly about cinema, success, society and his own approach to life. His words reflected the same directness that became a defining part of his public persona.

Powerful words by Nana Patekar

“You shouldn't think about the fate of the films. The film might succeed or fail, but your performance must be good. You should work hard for every film.”

Patekar's emphasis remained on preparation, effort and delivering a performance regardless of how a film eventually performed.

“We should judge by talent and work not by community or caste.”

The actor made a strong case for evaluating people through their abilities and contributions rather than their background or social identity.

“That's me: success and failure don't affect me.”

His words reflected an attitude of maintaining perspective, whether a project received praise or failed to connect with audiences.

“I don't need others to validate my good conduct.”

Patekar also spoke about personal conviction, suggesting that doing what one believes is right does not necessarily require external approval.

“I have seen several hardships since I was a child. As a result, I don't perceive things the way most people do.”

His experiences shaped the way he viewed people and circumstances, giving his observations a perspective rooted in a difficult childhood.

“If we don't move with time, we'll be stuck in old ways.”

Even as an established figure in Indian cinema, Patekar recognised the importance of adapting to change. His words remain a fitting reminder of an actor whose career crossed generations.