Quote Of The Day By Lal Bahadur Shastri: ‘Discipline And United Action Are The Real Sources Of Strength For The Nation’ |

India’s second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, is remembered for his simplicity, humility and commitment to the nation. His 122nd birth anniversary is observed on October 2, 2026, alongside Gandhi Jayanti. Throughout his public life, Shastri spoke about peace, unity, discipline and the importance of collective strength. Here are some of his notable quotes.

“We have now to fight for peace with the same courage and determination as we fought against aggression.”

Shastri’s words highlight that the pursuit of peace also requires courage and resolve. He believed that protecting peace should be approached with the same determination as confronting threats to the nation.

“Discipline and united action are the real sources of strength for the nation.”

The quote underlines the importance of unity and collective responsibility in building a strong nation. For Shastri, discipline was not merely an individual quality but something that could strengthen society when practised collectively.

“We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world.”

Shastri’s vision of peace extended beyond India’s own interests. His words reflect the belief that development and prosperity should go hand in hand with peaceful coexistence among nations.

“We believe in freedom, freedom for the people of each country to follow their destiny without external interference.”

The statement reflects Shastri’s emphasis on national sovereignty and the right of people to determine their own future. It presents freedom as the ability of nations to pursue their path without outside interference.