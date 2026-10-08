Nana Patekar Death: 'He Brought Remarkable Versatility...'; Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Krantiveer Actor

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who worked in many famous films like Ankush, Krantiveer, Prahaar, Parinda, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi, Welcome, and others, passed away on Thursday at the age of 75 due to cardiac arrest. While many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the late actor and posted about him on X (Twitter).
PM Modi tweeted, "Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in."
He further wrote, "Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti (sic)."
Politicians Mourn Nana Patekar's Death
Not just PM Modi, many other politicians mourned the death of the veteran actor. Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "The untimely and sudden 'exit' of veteran actor and my close friend Nana Patekar is a massive shock to the heart. The mind is overwhelmed with grief. Nana was as grand on screen as he was in spirit. He gifted an entire era to Marathi and Hindi cinema. From that, it was primarily his image as a patriot that resonated deeply with audiences. From Krantiveer to Natsamrat, the powerful and masterful tapestry of acting he wove in his journey has no equal. Thus, his departure as an actor is a profound loss."
Actress and BJP's National General Secretary, Smriti Irani, posted a video of Patekar and wrote, "Our last conversation still echoes in my ears. 'Aa re Pune, kadhi yeshil?' Come to Pune, when will you visit? I said, 'Soon.' Guess was not soon enough. See you on the other side, Dada.."
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "The demise of the renowned actor, powerful theatre artist, and sensitive social worker, Padma Shri Nana Patekar ji, is an irreplaceable loss to the world of art. Through his exceptional acting, he enriched Indian cinema and also expressed his commitment to society through his social concerns. May Lord Shri Ram grant a place at His divine feet to the departed soul and provide strength to the grieving family and admirers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti (sic)."
We at The Free Press Journal pray that Patekar's soul rests in peace.