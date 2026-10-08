Nana Patekar Death: 'He Brought Remarkable Versatility...'; Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Krantiveer Actor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Nana Patekar | Instagram

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who worked in many famous films like Ankush, Krantiveer, Prahaar, Parinda, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi, Welcome, and others, passed away on Thursday at the age of 75 due to cardiac arrest. While many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the late actor and posted about him on X (Twitter).

PM Modi tweeted, "Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in."

Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in. Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2026

He further wrote, "Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti (sic)."

Politicians Mourn Nana Patekar's Death

Not just PM Modi, many other politicians mourned the death of the veteran actor. Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "The untimely and sudden 'exit' of veteran actor and my close friend Nana Patekar is a massive shock to the heart. The mind is overwhelmed with grief. Nana was as grand on screen as he was in spirit. He gifted an entire era to Marathi and Hindi cinema. From that, it was primarily his image as a patriot that resonated deeply with audiences. From Krantiveer to Natsamrat, the powerful and masterful tapestry of acting he wove in his journey has no equal. Thus, his departure as an actor is a profound loss."

ज्येष्ठ अभिनेते आणि माझे निकटचे मित्र नाना पाटेकर यांची अशी अकाली आणि अचानक ‘एक्झिट’ मनाला मोठा धक्का देणारी आहे. मन प्रचंड दुःखी आहे. नाना जितके पडद्यावर मोठे, तितकेच मनाने सुद्धा मोठे होते. मराठी आणि हिंदी चित्रपटसृष्टीला त्यांनी एक कालखंड दिला. त्यातून प्रामुख्याने एक राष्ट्रभक्त अशीच त्यांची प्रतिमा प्रेक्षकांना भावली. 'क्रांतिवीर' ते 'नटसम्राट' या त्यांच्या प्रवासात जो दमदार आणि कसदार अभिनयाचा पट त्यांनी उभा केला, त्याला तोड नाही. त्यामुळे अभिनेता म्हणून त्यांचे जाणे ही मोठी हानी आहे. परखडपणा, बेधडकपणा हे स्वभावगुण त्यांचे व्यक्तिमत्त्व खुलवणारे ठरले. पण मी मुख्यमंत्री झाल्यापासून त्यांच्यातील हळवा माणूस कायम पाहत आलो आहे. आम्ही जलयुक्त शिवार अभियान हाती घेतले, तेव्हा त्याला पाठिंबा देण्यासाठी स्वतः नाना पुढे आले होते. मकरंद अनासपुरेजी आणि त्यांनी सोबत येत 'नाम फाऊंडेशन'ची स्थापना केली आणि स्वतः शिवारात जाऊन काम केले. शेतकऱ्यांसाठी मदत करणे असो, दुष्काळी कालखंडात मदतीचा हात पुढे करणे असो, नाना कायम अग्रणी राहिले. यंदाही आपण दुष्काळाचा सामना करीत असताना नाना कधीच मागे राहिले नसते, पण ते अचानक सोडून निघून गेले. मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांच्या, चाहत्यांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत. ॐ शांति 🙏 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 8, 2026

Actress and BJP's National General Secretary, Smriti Irani, posted a video of Patekar and wrote, "Our last conversation still echoes in my ears. 'Aa re Pune, kadhi yeshil?' Come to Pune, when will you visit? I said, 'Soon.' Guess was not soon enough. See you on the other side, Dada.."

Dada. That’s what I called him, while the world knew him as Nana Patekar. His calls were as random as they were precious. No formalities, no pleasantries. Just that familiar voice – “Kahan hai re?” We barely ever photographed our moments together. Perhaps because one could never imagine there would come a day when photographs would be all I am left with. I would call him out of the blue, sometimes just to put him on the phone with young talent who admired the legend. And he would oblige, with all the warmth that lay beneath that unmistakably gruff exterior. Today, among the memories I hold closest is one of him cooking for me. No special occasion . Just Dada, being Dada. Our last conversation still echoes in my ears. “Aa re Pune, kadhi yeshil?” Come to Pune, when will you visit? I said, “Soon.” Guess was not soon enough. See you on the other side, Dada. ❤️ — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 8, 2026

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "The demise of the renowned actor, powerful theatre artist, and sensitive social worker, Padma Shri Nana Patekar ji, is an irreplaceable loss to the world of art. Through his exceptional acting, he enriched Indian cinema and also expressed his commitment to society through his social concerns. May Lord Shri Ram grant a place at His divine feet to the departed soul and provide strength to the grieving family and admirers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti (sic)."

प्रख्यात अभिनेता, रंगमंच के सशक्त कलाकार एवं संवेदनशील समाजसेवी, 'पद्म श्री' नाना पाटेकर जी का निधन कला जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है। उन्होंने अपने विलक्षण अभिनय से भारतीय सिनेमा को समृद्ध किया और अपने सामाजिक सरोकारों से समाज के प्रति अपनी प्रतिबद्धता को भी अभिव्यक्त किया। प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान तथा शोकाकुल परिजनों एवं प्रशंसकों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 8, 2026

We at The Free Press Journal pray that Patekar's soul rests in peace.