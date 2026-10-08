 Nana Patekar Spoke About Death 4 Days Before His Demise In Goa: 'Don't Know I Will Be Here Tomorrow Or Not' - VIDEO
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Nana Patekar Spoke About Death 4 Days Before His Demise In Goa: 'Don't Know I Will Be Here Tomorrow Or Not' - VIDEO

Nana Patekar died at 5:20 am on Thursday after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa. Four days earlier, the veteran actor had attended an event in Goa, where he spoke about former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar and reflected on the uncertainty of life. His remarks about death have resurfaced following his sudden demise at 74

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 08, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
Nana Patekar Spoke About Death 4 Days Before His Demise In Goa: 'Don't Know I Will Be Here Tomorrow Or Not' - VIDEO
Nana Patekar Spoke About Death 4 Days Before His Demise | Photos via PTI

Veteran Bollywood actor and Padma Shri awardee Nana Patekar died at 5:20 am on Thursday (October 8) after suffering a cardiac arrest in Goa. The actor was 74. Interestingly, just four days before his demise, Nana had spoken about death and the uncertainty of life during a public event in Dona Paula, Goa.

On October 4, Nana attended the installation ceremony of Samraat Club International, State-I, at Taj Cidade de Goa, Dona Paula, on October 4.

A video shared by PTI on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed Nana addressing the gathering. Dressed in a white kurta and a white gamcha, the actor spoke about former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and praised his style of working as a politician.

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During his address, Nana also reflected on the unpredictability of life. Speaking in Marathi, he said, "We all have to go someday. I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow or not. Every person's life will eventually reach that point. But before that happens, I have to ask myself: am I able to do what I want to do?"

Nana Patekar's death

According to the latest information, Nana died at 5:20 am on Thursday after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was subsequently taken to a hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him.

Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital, said that despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, Nana could not be revived. "A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted," the doctor said.

His death has left his colleagues and friends in the industry shocked, with several celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Prakash Raj and Ram Gopal Varma, taking to social media to mourn his demise.

Nana Patekar's journey

Born on January 1, 1951, Nana began his acting journey in theatre before making his mark on the big screen. Over the years, he became known for portraying intense, realistic and often complex characters.

He had also worked as a director and writer.

Nana worked in the film industry for nearly five decades and appeared in around 90 films.

The actor was last seen in the film O'Romeo, alongside Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Disha Patani.

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