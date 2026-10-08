Nana Patekar Passes Away At 75: From Acting Career To Net Worth, All You Need To Know | X

Legendary actor Nana Patekar, one of Indian cinema’s most respected and versatile actors, has passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at his Goa residence. The actor died due to cardiac arrest. Known for his powerful performances, distinctive dialogue delivery and understated personality, Patekar leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Born on December 1, 1951, in Murud-Janjira, Maharashtra, Nana Patekar began his acting journey in theatre before making his mark on the big screen. Over the years, he became known for portraying intense, realistic and often complex characters. During the early days of his acting career, he faced severe financial hardship. Let's take a look at his journey from earning just Rs 35 a month as a teenager to commanding more than Rs 1 crore in the 1990s.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nana Patekar's demise

Nana Patekar, one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry, passed away on Thursday at the age of 75. Patekar delivered memorable performances in films such as Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Welcome and Natsamrat. His performance in Krantiveer earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. He has also received several other honours during his long career.

Beyond acting, Patekar has also worked as a director and writer. His contribution to Indian cinema has been recognised for his ability to bring authenticity and emotional depth to his characters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nana Patekar’s net worth

Over the years, Nana Patekar has earned substantially through films, television appearances and other professional projects. Various media reports have estimated his net worth to be in the range of Rs 50 crore to Rs 80 crore. Despite earning millions, Nana Patekar spent most of his life in a small 1 BHK flat (750 square feet) in Andheri, Mumbai. This house was purchased decades ago for around Rs 1.1 lakh.

In recent years, the actor reportedly earned between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore per film. Patekar also owned a large farmhouse in Khadakwasla, Maharashtra, roughly around 27 acres. He also owned a house in Goa. In 2015, he started the NAAM Foundation, a registered non-profit organization (NGO) headquartered in Pune. Through this foundation, he helped the farmers who had committed suicide due to drought and poverty.

Known for his simple lifestyle

Despite his successful career, Patekar has often been associated with a relatively simple and private lifestyle. Unlike many celebrities, he has generally stayed away from excessive displays of wealth and maintained a low-key public image. He lived with his mother until her death, after which he continued staying alone in the same home.

His grounded personality, straightforward views and commitment to acting have made him one of the most distinctive personalities in Indian cinema.