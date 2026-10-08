Inside Nana Patekar’s Goa House Where He Took His Last Breath; A Look At His Modern Beachside Residence |

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8, after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula and was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes. He was declared dead at approximately 5:20 am.

Patekar, who spent nearly five decades in the film industry, was known for his powerful performances as much as for his famously understated lifestyle. Away from the glamour associated with Bollywood, the actor preferred a relatively simple way of life and divided his time between his homes in Maharashtra and Goa.

Among his reported properties is a modern home in Goa, which he used as a retreat from his busy life in Mumbai and the film industry. Real-estate reports describe the Goa residence as contemporary in design, in contrast to his modest 1BHK apartment in Mumbai and his earthy farmhouse near Khadakwasla, Pune.

The Goa home has been described as a stylish vacation residence with a modern aesthetic. Reports have also mentioned a spacious outdoor area and landscaped surroundings, giving the property a relaxed setting suited to the coastal environment. The exact location and layout of the private residence have not been publicly detailed in reliable sources.

Some reports have estimated the value of the Goa property at around ₹8 crore, although such valuations are media estimates and have not been independently confirmed by Patekar or his family.

A look at Nana Patekar’s other properties

Patekar’s property portfolio reportedly included homes across Mumbai, Pune, Murud and Goa. His Mumbai residence was famously modest — a 1BHK apartment in Andheri that he had purchased decades ago. Reports have highlighted how the actor continued to live simply despite his decades-long success in cinema.

His most notable property is his sprawling farmhouse in Khadakwasla near Pune. Spread across around 27 acres, the farmhouse features seven rooms and a large hall, with terracotta flooring, wooden furnishings and plenty of greenery. Patekar was also known to cultivate crops there, reflecting his long-standing connection with farming and rural life.