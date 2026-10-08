Nana Patekar's Intense Workout Session At 75 Goes Viral; 'Real Soldier Who Served In Kargil' React Netizens |

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who passed away on Thursday, October 8, at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Goa residence, was known not just for his powerful performances but also for his disciplined and grounded lifestyle. Even in his seventies, the actor remained committed to staying active, working on films, farming and maintaining his physical fitness.

A few months ago, a workout video of Nana Patekar had surfaced on social media and left the internet stunned. The video showed the veteran actor putting in an intense workout session at his private gym at his farmhouse in Pune. Despite being 75, Nana appeared remarkably fit and effortlessly performed heavy tricep dips on a machine.

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Celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar shared the video on Instagram, expressing his amazement at Nana's fitness and strength. He wrote, "A-Ho Nana Sahebbb…!!! You just made me reset my fitness goals!!! That's #NanaPatekar ji He's 76 That's him cranking out tricep dips on the bars. He did 15 (I started recording late)."

The video quickly caught the attention of Bollywood celebrities and fans. Shilpa Shetty reacted with clapping emojis, while Javed Jaaferi wrote, "Na Na Naturally." Rapper Badshah simply called him "OG."

However, it was the reactions from netizens that highlighted how deeply Nana Patekar's personality and real-life journey had resonated with people. One user wrote, "Man served in Kargil war. That's a soldier right there. Colonel." Another commented, "Nana ji proved age is just a number."

A third user praised his courage and discipline, writing, "This remarkable man courageously fought in the Kargil War! Truly respecting him."

Nana Patekar had portrayed several memorable characters of soldiers and military men on screen, but his association with the Indian armed forces also became a talking point among fans over the years.