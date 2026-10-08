Nana Patekar Cardiac Arrest: Here's What One Should Do In The First Few Minutes If They Feel Uneasy Or Suffer Chest Pain

Nana Patekar Cardiac Arrest: Here's What One Should Do In The First Few Minutes If They Feel Uneasy Or Suffer Heart Pain |

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8, after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula and was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors reportedly attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes. He was declared dead at approximately 5:20 am.

Patekar, who had a career spanning nearly five decades, was known for his powerful performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema. His death has once again drawn attention to the importance of recognising cardiac emergencies and acting quickly when warning signs appear.

What should a person do in the first few minutes if they suddenly feel uneasy or experience chest pain?

Dr. Ravi Prakash, Senior Consultant Cardiologist at PSRI Hospital, says sudden chest discomfort should never be taken lightly, particularly when accompanied by other warning signs.

“Sudden chest pain, pressure, heaviness or unexplained discomfort should never be ignored, particularly if it is accompanied by breathlessness, sweating, nausea, dizziness, or pain spreading to the arm, shoulder, back, neck or jaw,” Dr Prakash said.

According to the expert, the first step is to immediately stop whatever one is doing and sit or lie down in a comfortable position. The person should remain calm and seek emergency medical assistance without delay.

“They should not attempt to drive themselves to the hospital or wait for the symptoms to settle on their own,” he added.

If someone has previously been prescribed emergency medication for a heart condition, it should only be taken as advised by their doctor. People should avoid self-medicating or experimenting with medicines during a suspected cardiac emergency.

Dr Prakash stressed that timely action can be crucial. “Most importantly, when a heart attack is suspected, every minute matters, and early medical assessment can significantly improve the chances of timely treatment and reduce the risk of serious complications.”