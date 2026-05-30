Ahaan Panday's All-Black Gangster Look Steals Attention As He Shoots With Sharvari For Ali Abbas Zafar's Film In UK, LEAKED Video Goes Viral

Ahaan Panday’s action-romance film leaks online in UK | Photo Via X

Actor Ahaan Panday, who made his acting debut with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara alongside Aneet Padda in the lead, has bagged his second film, an action-romantic film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. While the details about the film remain under wraps, Sharvari is set to play a female lead alongside Ahaan. A leaked video from the UK sets of Zafar's upcoming action entertainer has taken social media by storm, offering fans a glimpse of lead actors Ahaan Panday and Sharvari in action.

Ahaan Panday's Action-Romance Film Leaks Online In UK

Reportedly, the actor will be playing the role of a gangster. The viral clip shows Ahaan sporting an all-black outfit as he films an outdoor sequence alongside Sharvari, who is seen dressed mini skirt and an oversized shirt. The duo can be seen shooting in a busy public area, attracting the attention of onlookers who captured the moment on their phones. Within hours, the video made its way to social media platforms, where fans began sharing and discussing the actors’ looks and the film's scale.

Check it out:

Ahaan Sharvari will serve like hot serve!!!!



New more leaks tbh 😮‍💨😭♥️ pic.twitter.com/Q7UMVpTreZ — M (@manmohona) May 29, 2026

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The film wrapped a 27-day schedule at YRF Studios in Mumbai earlier this year. Reportedly, Aaishvary Thackeray will be the primary antagonist after his appearance in Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi.

Ali Abbas Zafar On Ahaan Panday

The director shared, in a statement, that he loves Ahaan’s ‘sincerity’ and feels that he brings ‘old-school’ honesty to his performance. He said, “What I love about Ahaan is his sincerity. In today’s time, when everything can feel performative and an act, he brings a kind of old-school honesty to his performances, like the romantic heroes we have grown up watching and loving. The camera picks up on that. You can’t act vulnerable on screen, it doesn’t land, and he isn’t afraid to be vulnerable, which is incredible."

As the leaked video continues to circulate online, excitement surrounding Ali Abbas Zafar’s ambitious venture appears to be growing by the day.