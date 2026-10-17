Is Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini NOT Getting Postponed; All Set To Clash With Shah Rukh Khan's King?

Shakti Shalini Not Postponed | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Aneet Padda, who shot to fame with Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara opposite debutant Ahaan Panday, is all set to return to the big screen with the horror-comedy Shakti Shalini. The film marks the sixth installment of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and Padda’s second film. Scheduled to hit theatres in December 2026, the film is gearing up for a major box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated King, which is also slated for release on the same day.

Earlier, reports suggested that the makers of Shakti Shalini were considering postponing the film’s release to 2027 to avoid a direct clash with King. However, the latest development indicates that the film remains on track for its original release date.

Shakti Shalini Not Postponed

The Free Press Journal has learnt that the release date has not changed, with the film’s promotional video, attached to screenings of Prahaar, displaying December 24, 2026, as its theatrical release date. The date was confirmed after the publication's team spotted the announcement during a screening of the film.

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With both films currently scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026, the anticipated box office clash between Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini and Shah Rukh Khan’s King appears to be firmly on, setting the stage for a major showdown at the box office.

Earlier, Vishal Jethwa, who is also part of Shakti Shalini alongside Aneet Padda, reacted to reports of the film’s release being pushed. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal at FICCI FRAMES 2026, Vishal said, "Maine bhi sune hain rumours," before laughing off the speculation surrounding the film’s release date.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Shakti Shalini is part of Maddock Films’ expanding horror-comedy universe and is among its highly anticipated upcoming releases.