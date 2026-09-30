'Actor Ko Actor Ki Tarah Dekhna Chahiye': Vishal Jethwa Agrees With Rupali Ganguly's Remark That TV Actors Are Looked Down Upon- FPJ Exclusive

Vishal Jethwa wants TV actors to get equal opportunities | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Vishal Jethwa, known for his performances in Mardaani 2 and Homebound, has successfully transitioned from television to acclaimed roles in Hindi cinema. Recently, the actor shared his thoughts on fellow television actress Rupali Ganguly's comments about how TV actors were once looked down upon, while today, the same artistes are being applauded for their work on television.

Vishal Jethwa On TV Actors Being Categorised

Reacting to Rupali’s remarks, in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal at FICCI FRAMES 2026, Vishal agreed that actors are often categorised based on the platform they have worked on. He said, "Logon ka ek point of view hota hai ki, ‘Achha, TV actor hai, TV se hai.’ Toh woh mujhe thoda khatakta hai. Maine dekha hai ki kaafi log films mein kaam karte hain, aur unhe aisa lagta hai, ‘Achha, yeh TV actor hai,’ aur woh unhe categorise karte hain."

'Actor Ko Actor Ki Tarah Dekhna Chahiye'

He added, "Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki actor ko actor ki tarah dekhna chahiye, aur kisi tarah ki category nahi deni chahiye, ki yeh TV actor hai, theatre actor hai, sirf ads karta hai ya sirf modelling karta hai, aur usse zyada kaam nahi karte. I think, woh ek change mujhe chahiye ki har ek actor ko equal opportunity milni chahiye, phir chahe woh kisi bhi platform par ya kisi bhi position par kaam kar raha ho.”

Work Front

On the work front, Vishal will next be seen in Shakti Shalini, alongside Aneet Padda in the lead. The film is slated for a 2026 release and is set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s King.

Shakti Shalini will not mark Vishal and Aneet’s first collaboration. The two actors previously shared screen space in the 2022 film Salaam Venky. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Shakti Shalini is part of Maddock Films’ expanding horror-comedy universe.